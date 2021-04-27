‘Nomadland’ bags best film award at Oscars

PTI

Los Angeles

It was a night of big wins for meditative road drama ‘Nomadland’, which got the Oscar for the best picture as well as the best director for Chloe Zhao, the first woman of colour to get the coveted trophy, at the 93rd Academy Awards, a socially distanced event held in the shadow of the COVID pandemic.

The film, about grief and finding connections outside the traditional structure of a family, also won Frances McDormand her third best actress Oscar after ‘Fargo’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ as well as a gong for producing it.

The usual glitter that accompanies Hollywood’s most starry night had dimmed but with women and people of colour creating history as the first-time winners, there was plenty to celebrate this year.

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who did not attend the ceremony, won best actor Oscar for his performance as a man suffering from dementia in the relationship drama ‘The Father’. The actor stars opposite Olivia Colman in the movie. It was a surprise win for the actor, as many expected the trophy to go to Chadwick Boseman for his turn in ‘May Rainey’s Black Bottom’.

‘My Octopus Teacher’, which has Indian filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan as associate producer and production manager, won the best documentary feature at the Oscars, which also honoured actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu in its ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

The night clearly belonged to Zhao and ‘Nomadland’, a front-runner for the awards from the beginning.

Zhao, who moved to the US from China as a teenager, is the first woman of colour and only the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow’s 2010 win for ‘The Hurt Locker’ to win the best director trophy.

“This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold on the goodness in other no matter how difficult it is to do that,” the 39-year-old director said in her acceptance speech. “I have always found goodness in the people I’ve met everywhere I went in the world,” she added.

The pandemic forced the Academy to delay its date and shift the ceremony to April even as the entertainment industry the world over grappled with shutdowns of theatres and productions.