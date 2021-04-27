FC Goa squander chance to record first win

AGENCIES

Fatorda

FC Goa missed a golden opportunity to register their first win in the AFC Champions League as Ali Ferydoon’s 89th minute strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Qatar’s Al Rayyan in a Group E match of the AFC Champions League at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Monday night.

The late leveller was a huge blow for debutants FC Goa, who were heading for a historic first win in the group stage of the continental showpiece after Jorge Ortiz had given them an early lead.

Both teams came into the tie with a point to prove after failing to secure a win in their previous four matches but it was FC Goa who showed more determination from the start.

Brandon Fernandes sent a deep cross from the centre to Ortiz whose effort was blocked by Al Rayyan goalkeeper Soud Alhajri. The Spanish midfielder, however, regained possession from Alhajri’s poor clearance and slotted the ball home from close range to give FC Goa the lead just three minutes in.

Al Rayyan tried to force their way back into the game, Mohamed Al Aaeldin finding Naif Al Hadhrami lurking inside the box but the midfielder’s attempt was foiled by FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh in the 30th minute.

Al Rayyan’s persistence almost paid off in the 37th minute when Khalid Muftah muscled his way into the box but Dheeraj Sigh denied the defender at the near post before stopping Yohan Boli’s free-kick three minutes later.

Ishan Pandita came close to doubling FC Goa’s advantage in first half added time when his effort from distance almost caught Soud Alhajri off guard as Al Rayyan were left trailing 1-0 going into the break.

Abdulrahman Al Korbi could have equalised for Al Rayyan seven minutes into the restart but his tame effort from inside the box was easily dealt with by

Dheeraj Singh.

Al Rayyan increased the intensity of their attacks and captain Yaccine Brahimi should have done better in the 53rd minute when he failed to find the target from inside the box off Mowafak Awad’s pass.

FC Goa’s best chance of the second half came in the 72nd minute when substitute Romeo Fernandes teed up Glan Martins at the top of the box but the defender blasted his effort over the bar.

The missed chance was to prove costly for FC Goa as Al Rayyan equalised in the 89th minute when Ferydoon steered the ball into the back of the net from close range after a fumble by Dheeraj Singh.

FC Goa will play UAE’s Al Wahda FSCC in their final group match on Thursday while Al Rayyan will aim to end their campaign with a win against Islamic Republic of Iran’s Persepolis FC.