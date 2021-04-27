Cummins contributes $50,000 towards PM CARES Fund

PTI

New Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India’s COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been “advised” that the Indian government views it “as few hours of joy” in a difficult time.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, he made the announcement and urged other top players to do the same as the country battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.