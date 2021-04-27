Focus on containment to flatten curve: Centre

AGENCIES

New Delhi

With a large part of the country battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on Monday put out guidelines for the states on enforcing lockdowns and containment zones and asked them to implement an intensive, local and focussed containment framework, stressing on specific districts and areas to snap the chain of transmission.

In a communication to all states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reiterated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s April 25 advisory on containment strategy and said the district authorities should be sensitised on the strategy for imposing restrictions and it should be widely disseminated to the public and the field functionaries for their effective implementation.

Bhalla said in the recent past, a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed along with high positivity rate. Considering this unprecedented spike, he said, there is an urgent need for states and UTs to consider strict COVID management and control measures, in the surge areas to bring the situation under control.

Accordingly, he said, the Health Ministry has advised all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focussed containment framework, focussed on specific districts, cities, areas and identified based on a prescribed criterion.

According to an NDTV report, a Home Ministry note says where or when to go for a lockdown or a “large containment zone” has to be based on evidence and analysis of the population affected, the geographical spread, hospital infrastructure, manpower and the ease of enforcing boundaries.

States have been given a broad framework for an “objective, transparent and epidemiologically sound decision-making” on imposing a lockdown. The main criteria are when positivity is 10 per cent or more for a week – meaning one in ten samples are testing positive – and if more than 60 per cent beds, either oxygen-supported or ICU, are occupied by COVID patients. Restrictions have to be enforced for at least 14 days, as per the report.