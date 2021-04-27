14-day ‘close down’ in K’taka from today

PTI

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Monday announced more restrictions in what it termed as a ‘close down’ across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night in a bid to control the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state cabinet led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hospitals for those between 18-44 years of age.

“Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. From tomorrow night till the next 14 days, there will be a close down for the whole state,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after a three hour-long cabinet meeting here, he said shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am. “The agriculture sector, manufacturing sector, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate,” he said.

However, no permission has been granted to garments under the manufacturing sector, the intention being that there should not be any problem as about seven to eight lakh people in very close proximity to each other in the factories. Night curfew, which is in place now between 9 pm and 6 am, would continue, the Chief Minister said.