Fit to bewitch

‘Rose Noire’ by fashion designer Francila Vaz is all about pretty clothes, accessories, and more. NT BUZZ checks it out

RAMANDEEP KAUR|NT BUZZ

Ever since Francila Vaz was a little girl she had a passion for clothing. In fact, she recalls, she and her sister, Blanche, used to love playing dress-up with their mother’s clothes. The siblings would also mix and match their own clothing and accessories. “We would use any fabric that we found as clothes, which is when I actually started experimenting,” she says.

The siblings’ favourite hobby though was dressing up their Barbie dolls. “I even had a scrapbook with a variety of magazine cuttings of my favourite outfits of various models and celebrities which I maintained for years,” she says, adding that she was further drawn to the world of clothes while watching her mother stitch. “At that time, I didn’t stitch, but I would simply sit and watch her,” she says.

However, what inspired her most was watching the television series ‘Gossip Girl’. The designer outfits worn by the characters caught her attention. “I loved the way each outfit was styled according to the character and the occasion,” she reveals.

Even so, Vaz did not consider fashion as a serious option as she felt that fashion in Goa would never be very promising and concrete. Instead she went on to do a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree in Human Resources from Sridora Caculo College of Commerce & Management Studies, Mapusa, and then worked in human resources for two years at a noted hotel in Candolim. But although she excelled at human resources, she realised that she didn’t want a monotonous nine to six job. And so, she decided to follow her passion. She quit her job and went on to do a diploma in fashion design and pattern making for a year through Stenodac Institute of Fashion Designing & Garment Technology, Panaji.

Once she completed her diploma though, she wasn’t sure how and where to start. So she started sewing for her family and relatives. “My family constantly motivated me and kept me going after which I had my own fashion show at the Taleigao Community Hall,” she says.

At the show, she displayed her collection called ‘Seven’ which was based on the seven deadly sins. Each outfit had colours and contrast which resembled each sin. Later, she also displayed a few outfits and accessories at Sõsa’s exhibition in Panaji.

“Everything is a process and I’ve had my experiences. The key is to be patient and keep calm and figure out what’s the best. During the pandemic it took me a while to catch up and I started making and selling masks – printed, hand painted and hand embroidered – and the response was unbelievable which got me back on track,” she says

In October last year, she finally launched her label ‘Rose Noire’. “’Rose noire’ means black rose in French. It is a rare flower and thus signifies hope,” she says.

Vaz creates a variety of outfits from tops and kurtis to evening gowns and bridesmaid gowns. She also makes hair accessories like bandanas, hair clips, scrunchies, etc.

Most of her clothing is customised and made to fit as she believes in the best fit for women. She loves to work with a variety of fabrics like cotton, chiffon, silk, satin, velvet, lace, and transform them into lovely garments. “The way a fabric feels is very important to me. I design and self stitch each garment which I take pride in. Since each outfit is customised, it is not limited by age or any size,” she says.

During the lockdown she also began working a lot on upcycled clothing where vintage, discarded or second-hand pieces of clothing were transformed into new designs. “Plenty of people are investing in second-hand clothing and it’s sustainable too which is the need of the hour,” she says, adding that although it looks easy, there is a lot of creativity which goes into reworking pieces. “I have had many people wanting to upcycle their clothing and it always gives me pleasure to work on something like this as

my creativity blossoms,” she says.

At the moment ‘Rose Noire’ operates online. The response so far has been good, she says, and she is still learning every day. “I believe each one’s time will arrive and one needs to be ready, focused and dedicated in order to achieve what one desires. Give in your 200 per cent as time waits for no man,” she says.