US, UK, Germany pledge support to India

Washington/New Delhi: As India battles a severe second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday announced sending life-saving medical equipment including ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices to the country, while the US said it will rapidly deploy support to India and its healthcare heroes to combat the massive surge in infections in the country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said her government is “urgently” preparing a “mission of support” for India. In a message, Merkel said Germany stands in solidarity with India in the “common fight” against the pandemic.

“To the people of India, I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities,” Merkel said. “The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support,” she said.

Her message was shared on Twitter by German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.

Statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging support to India came as pressure mounted on the Biden administration to ship excess COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US was working closely with Indian officials at both, the political and experts’ level to identify ways to help address the health crisis.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. “We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” Sullivan said.

Statement by National Security Advisor spokesperson Emily Horne on Sullivan’s call with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said the US is working round the clock to deploy available resources and supplies. “The US has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacturer of Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available to India,” the statement said.

The UK High Commission in New Delhi said more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment will be sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19. It said ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices are due to leave the UK on Sunday and the first shipment is expected to arrive in Delhi early on Tuesday with further consignments reaching later this week.

“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against COVID-19,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus,” he was quoted as saying by the High Commission. It said the assistance package, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, includes ventilators and oxygen concentrators from surplus stocks. “It will be used by the government of India to provide vital medical treatment to those suffering from COVID-19 in India,” it said.

The High Commission said the support follows a request from India and Prime Minister Johnson’s pledge for the UK to do all it can to help the country. “In total, nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators will be sent to the country this week,” the High Commission said.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani too expressed solidarity with India. “Our hearts go out to the Indian people & government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people & government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus,” Ghani tweeted.

Afghan foreign minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID-19 vaccines. “Our hearts & prayers go to all the great people of India at this time of national struggle against Covid-19. India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID vaccines. India will come out of it even stronger,” he said.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with India and offered his country’s support. “I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support,” Macron said.

Saudi Arabia to ship 80 MT of oxygen

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is shipping 80 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen to India as the country is running low on supplies due to an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

India logged a record of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day on Sunday, taking its total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172. The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The supply shipment is being undertaken in cooperation with the Adani Group and Linde company.

“Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much-needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support and cooperation,” the Indian mission in Riyadh tweeted.

Meanwhile, President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a tweet, “The EU stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst resurgent COVID19 pandemic. The fight against the virus is a common fight. We will discuss our support and cooperation at EU-India Leaders’ meeting on 8 May with @narendramodi and @antoniocostapm.”