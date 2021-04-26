Elections to 5 civic bodies: counting of votes today

Panaji: The State Election Commission (SEC) has made all preparations for the counting of votes cast on April 23 during the elections held to the five civic bodies of Quepem, Sanguem, Mormugao, Margao and Mapusa.

The counting will begin on Monday morning and the results are expected by afternoon.

A collective voter turnout of 60.70 per cent was recorded during the polls to the five municipalities.

In addition, by-elections were also held for ward II of the village panchayat of Karapur-Sarvan in Bicholim and ward IV of the village panchayat

of Velim in Salcete. The votes cast at these polls will also be counted on Monday.

A total of 402 candidates are in the fray for the elections to 93 wards of the five municipalities.

As per the final list of candidates released by the SEC, 81 candidates are in the fray for 20 wards of the Mapusa civic body, 125 candidates are contesting the polls in 25 wards of the Mormugao municipality and 98 candidates are fighting the polls in 25 wards of the Margao civic body.

Fifty-five candidates are contesting the elections to 13 wards of the Quepem municipality and 43 nominees are slugging it out in ten wards of the Sanguem civic body.