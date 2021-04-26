Muslim leaders asked to follow COVID norms

Mapusa: In view of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, Bardez Deputy Collector I Kapil Phadte Sunday held a joint meeting with prominent leaders of the Muslim community in Mapusa and appealed to them to adhere to the COVID norms laid down and the provisions of Section 144, which has been invoked in the state.

The meeting, which was chaired by Phadte, was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhudessai and important leaders from the Muslim community.

During the meeting Phadte appealed to the community leaders to observe the holy month of Ramadan in peace and happiness and cooperate with the administration by strictly following the norms and standard operating procedures laid down.

Speaking to reporters, Phadte said, “We have appealed to the leaders of the community in Mapusa not to crowd for religious ceremonies in this situation. Currently, Section 144 has been imposed. We have also appealed to them that the ritual should be performed only in the presence of maulana and members of the mosques,” said Phadte.

“We will also be holding meetings with all the other communities and appeal to them in a similar manner,” he said.