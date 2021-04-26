Goa sees 2,293 new COVID-19 cases

Panaji: Breaking all the past records, Goa on Sunday witnessed 2,293 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 fatalities, taking the count of infections to 77,477 and the death toll to 1,017.

Of the 24 deaths recorded on Sunday, seven were reported in South Goa, while 17 perished at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim.

A total of seven patients expired within 24 hours of admission to hospital and all of them had developed symptoms of the virus at least three days before. The youngest patient from the 24 who died on Sunday was a 25-year-old male from Mapusa; he died within 25 minutes of being admitted to the GMC.

Currently, Goa has 13,689 active cases. Margao currently has 1,236, which is the highest number of active cases followed by Candolim where the cases number 1,208.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 77,477 of which 62,771 patients have defeated the deadly disease. A total of 658 patients were declared as recovered on Sunday.

According to the directorate of health services, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Vasco – 711 cases, Panaji 883 and Mapusa 753 cases.

Active cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali 417, Bicholim 309, Pernem 310, Valpoi 244, Curchorem 259 and Canacona 253.

Active cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona 258, Betki 151, Cansarvanem 71, Colvale 235, Corlim 258, Chimbel 432, Siolim 451, Porvorim 1,157, Mayem 120, Balli 258, Cansaulim 466, Chinchinim 176, Cortalim 771, Curtorim 190, Loutolim 231, Marcaim 167, Quepem 167, Sanguem 104, Shiroda 182, Dharbandora 223, Ponda 772 and Navelim 212.