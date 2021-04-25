8 dead in avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

PTI

Gopeshwar (U’khand)

Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were killed in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

Two bodies had been recovered from the site in Sumna area of Niti Valley on Friday night, while six more were recovered on Saturday, District Magistrate Swati Bhadauria said.

Four injured have been rescued from the site, where rescue operations are on, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat told reporters at Joshimath.

Around 391 BRO personnel out of over 400 who were at work when the avalanche occurred on Friday are said to have reached the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camps safely, said Rawat, who undertook an aerial survey of the area to assess the damage.

Sumna, where the avalanche occurred is approximately 25 km from Malari village and located near the confluence of Girthigad and Kiogad, two streams that originate from Dhauli Ganga.