Rajbidi: The Royal Road

The Ganes temple at Navelim, Divar seems to have bewitched not only Fr Luis de Goes and Fr Gomes Vaz; it seems to have enchanted Afonso de Albuquerque himself. The historians are unanimous in accepting that Albuquerque did not demolish a single temple in Goa in the wake of his conquest of Goa. But, according to Gomes Pereira there was just one exception: the Ganes temple at Navelim, Divar. Gaspar Correia narrates the last moments of the great Albuquerque: “Always praying very hard Albuquerque reached the shores of Goa on that day. On entering Aguada and on being told that the Church of Our Lady of Divar Island was visible, he got up from his bed and was carried up to the door of his cabin on which he leaned with his shoulder. As soon as he held sight of the Church of Our Lady he bent himself, raised his hands and prayed. After doing this he returned to bed, held the crucifix close and asked for a candle and prayed ‘God have mercy on me’. With that his voice quietened and reciting Credo gave up his life on 27th of December of 1515.” [Correia, 1860 : Lendas da India, Livro 2, Tomo 2, 459] Albuquerque perhaps had tried to overcome his enchantment for the Divar temple with its demolition; but such was the beauty of that temple that till his death he could not resist it. Was he pleading for forgiveness at the end? If true, forgiveness for what : for having been enchanted by a pagan icon or for having broken it? Our interest lies in understanding the human stories that played out in the shadow of the political upheavals and administrative disruptions. That is the reason we are going from village to village trying to understand this little emphasised aspect of history.

What could explain the Siddon – Divar connection? According to Fr Cosme Costa sfx, Gopakapattan was connected to the Kadamb centres at Halsi and Banvasi by a well marked route, which has sometimes been called the royal road or ‘rajbidi’. The Kadamb ‘royal road’ went from Gopakapattan over the hills of Bhati, Gamvsi and Mouli to Ela on the Mandovi river; thence it crossed over to the Divar island (Navelim) and crossed Mandovi again to reach Bicholim; and thence to Tambdem Surl, and then up the ghat to Halsi and Banvasi. [Costa, 2002: The Heritage of Govapuri, 26] The route might not have been exactly like this; but it is likely to have been close to this as the entire route is marked by excellent specimen of Kadamb style temples of Siv: at Gopakapattan (Govesvar) [Pisurlencar, 1932: O Descobrimento Dum Santuario Shivaita do Seculo XIV em Velha Goa, in O Oriente Portuguêz, vol XXX, no 4, 74]; at Ela (Govesvar) [Pisurlencar, 1932: 74]; at Navelim,Divar (Saptakotesvar) [Moraes, 1945: A Forgotten Chapter in The History of The Konkan, in Bharat Kaumudi, 448]; at Tambdem Surl (Mahadev); and at Banvasi (Madhukesvar). Also there existed a Camdresvar temple at Camdar (modern Chandor); that might have been there prior to the Kadamb, being a Bhoj creation. But a limg too has been found at the Camdar site; one of the earliest temples in Goa constructed of bricks was discovered at the site named Isvaracem, in Côt (Cotta), Camdar. [Mitragotri, 1992: A Socio-Cultural History Of Goa From The Bhojas To The Vijayanagara, 206] Archaelogical remains and epigraphic sources evidence the existence of Siv temples in and around Gopakapattan. According to Pissurlencar there existed a Govesvar temple at the site where now the Pilar Convent stands. [Pisurlencar, 1932: 74] Temples, caves and stupas are almost sure markers of trade routes.

Before setting up their capital at Gopakapattan, the Kadamb ruled from Camdar, on the river Kusavati, a tributary of river Zuari. This too was connected to the trans-Sahyadri towns like Banvasi. Gopakapattan and the rajbidi emanating from there have overwhelmed our imagination, to the detriment of the route originating from Camdar. Though this route was slightly different, we still find on it the unmistakable marker of Kadamb presence: the Ganes and Mahadev Temples at Kurdi. This route probably went from Camdar to Kurdi to Kumbharvada and thence to Banvasi. Some historians like Chakravarti are of the opinion that the Kadamb possessed Gopakapattan much before they shifted their capital there; it was a port and a trading centre for them. [Chakravarti, 1998: Coastal Trade And Voyages In Konkan: The Early Medieval Scenario, in Indian Economic Social History Review, 105] Probably, if that be true, the Silahar too operated from Gopakapattan port even when their capital was at Camdar; and the Kadamb acquired both the ports from the Silahar. Probably the Kadamb took the Gopakapattan port into possession during the reign of Sastha-dev II. The beginnings of Camdar seem to predate even the Silahar; according to Costa, the Bhojas ruled from there as early as the sixth century. [Costa, 2002: 9] So too the beginnings of Gopakapattan have been traced to the seventh century; the Sendrak king Ventuvallabh is said to have ‘desilted and fortified’ the port around 620 CE, and named it Sindapur (which later became Sindabur) after his dynasty. [Dhume, 2009: The Cultural History Of Goa, 247] There is, however a small discrepancy in this account, as some historians like Moraes and Chakravarti, consider Sindabur to be Camdar. [Moraes, 1931: The Kadamba Kula – A History Of Ancient And Mediaeval Karnataka, 215n] Both the ports, Camdar and Gopakapattan, could have existed even prior to that. Therefore we need to look at these capitals basically as ports that evolved in the context of the extensive domestic and overseas trade, independent of the political dispensations that changed from time to time.

It’s when we connect Camdar to Kurdi that we understand the strategic location of the former. As a port, perhaps there were better choices in the Zuari basin; leave alone the sites close to the mouth of the river; there was, for instance Rachol or Raitur. But it was the ease of trans-Sahyadri access that perhaps weighed in favour of Camdar; Kusavati on which Camdar is located, and Salauli, the other major tributary of river Zuari, must have provided easy access to Kurdi; both of these were probably navigable for smaller craft.