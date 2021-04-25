Goa records highest single day spike of 1,540 fresh COVID cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Breaking all past records, Goa on Saturday recorded 1,540 fresh cases of the coronavirus pandemic at the positivity rate of 39.15 per cent.

The previous highest single-day spike was recorded on April 21, 2021 when the state saw 1,502 new COVID-19 cases.

Goa’s COVID-19 death count mounted to 993, as 17 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Of these 17 deaths, two died within 24 hours after being brought to the hospital. They had developed symptoms of the virus three days prior to reporting at

the hospital.

Currently, the state has 12,078 actives cases, Margao currently has 1,221, which is the highest number of active cases followed by Candolim that has 1,042 cases. For the third day running, the active cases in the state has risen

over 1,000.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 75,184 of which 62,113 patients have defeated the deadly disease which also include 485 COVID patients who have been declared as recovered on Saturday.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Vasco – 716 cases, Panaji- 773 and Mapusa – 753 cases.

While, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 329 cases, Bicholim – 257 cases, Pernem – 246 cases, Valpoi – 177 cases, Curchorem – 228 cases and Canacona – 208 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 198 cases, Betki – 85 cases, Cansarvanem – 69 cases, Colvale – 235 cases, Corlim – 212 cases, Chimbel – 433 cases, Siolim – 359 cases, Porvorim- 965 cases, Mayem – 101 cases, Balli – 233 cases, Cansaulim – 417 cases, Chinchinim – 163 cases, Cortalim – 705 cases, Curtorim – 186 cases, Loutolim – 206 cases, Marcaim – 126 cases, Quepem – 158 cases, Sanguem – 118 cases, Shiroda- 142 cases, Dharbandora – 138 cases, Ponda – 652 cases and Navelim – 200 cases.