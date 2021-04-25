Confusion over ‘breach’ of strong room creates panic in Mapusa

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Confusion and panic was created on Saturday after some candidates were allowed to enter the hall where ballot boxes were kept in a strong room raising questions over security. However, later when some candidates were allowed to inspect the strong room it was found to be intact without any tampering in the presence of police and the joint mamlatdar.

With regards to the unauthorised entry of the person it was found that he was a staff of the returning officer who had visited the counting hall in preparation for the counting day.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon after some candidates raised questions over entry of unauthorised people into the strong room. Following a social media post many candidates rushed to the Peddem Sports Complex as a result of the panic created as some supporters questioned the two police staff why unauthorised people were allowed into the premises.

Even additional police staff from Mapusa police was rushed to the complex to control the situation as upset supporters and candidates had gathered. The joint mamlatdar Shailendra Dessai also rushed to the complex and was trying to explain to the candidates and to calm them down however in order to clear doubts the police allowed some of the candidates to enter the hall and have a look at the strong room. It was found that the strong room was intact without any sign of tampering with

the seal.

One of the candidates who inspected the strong room Sangita Korgaonkar said, “The strong room where the ballot boxes have been stored is sealed and intact as we left it last night. It looks secured”.

However some of the candidates and their supporters continued with their claim raising questions over the security of the strong room.

Independent candidate John Lobo said, “How can a person from the deputy collector’s office enter the strong room without following protocol and signing the register? When I entered the hall I was asked to write my name and they took

my signature”.

Candidates also raised questions with regard to some election related paper found thrown in the premises and was signed by candidates

“We have found election related papers with signatures of candidates of ward 14 outside the hall. How this paper reached outside is questionable and we suspect some mischief” said Subhash Bhobe one of the candidates of ward 14.

When contacted the returning officer for Mapusa, Mamu Hage said, “There was no breach of the strong room and it is being manned by police staff round the clock. Even additional police staff is deployed now”.

She further added, “The issue of unauthorised entry was raised which is also not correct as the person was a staff who had gone for work regarding the counting. The premise is also designated as a counting hall where my staff are preparing for counting which is on Monday. Even the entry of the strong room

is different”.