Amid rising COVID cases, people flout norms at Saturday market in Canacona

NT NETWORK

Canacona

Public were seen making themselves and others vulnerable by not wearing face masks properly and not maintaining social distancing at the Saturday market in Chaudi Canacona.

With 54 new cases detected on Saturday the active cases in the taluka are closing towards the 300 mark, containment zones have been marked, cases and deaths are rising, but surprisingly the public was seen flouting all COVID rules only to buy and stock their weekly and monthly groceries.

It was noticed that it was mostly the vendors at the market who were wearing masks below their chin while making business due to the heat and

to comfortably cater to the large crowd on Saturday.

A local resident buying vegetables from the Saturday market said that with uncertainty over the prospects of a stricter lockdown people must have been visiting the Chaudi market today for the vegetables and to stock the dry food stuff too. Not knowing if the next Saturday market will be operating or not, there is a crowd today

he said.

But not realising the danger of overcrowding, people were also seen crowding at grocery stores and especially at Goa Bagyatdar branch at Chaudi were most items are available under

one roof.

Though social distancing was seen at the billing counters at stores, some people were wearing masks below their nose at public spaces in Canacona.

A worker at a grocery store said that they can only request the customers to maintain social distancing, if we ask them to wear the masks properly, they get insulted and even leave

the shop.

Law enforcement officials were also not seen on Saturday morning to warn and fine violators in the market area for flouting COVID norms, though they made their presence felt as the day

progressed.

If police had to just show their presence every hour in the Saturday market, people would have been more scared and all would have followed COVID norms said a senior citizen who was shopping at a store.

The fear that lies in the minds of the responsible citizens is that with cases rapidly rising in Canacona, the Saturday market can add up to the number of virus as interstate vendors attend the weekly market here said Anil Bhagat a senior citizen from Canacona.

Every Saturday fruit and vegetables vendors from Karnataka as well as those vendors who visit other weekly markets in South Goa come to Canacona on Saturdays.

As this market is convenient for storing food supplies people from remote areas of Canacona, coastal areas, all villages and people from South Western side of Quepem taluka who live closer to Chaudi come here for their week long purchases. If no restrictions are followed in public, there can be a high spurt in cases within a week

said Bhagat.