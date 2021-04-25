AAP alleges CM insensitive towards frontline corona warriors

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is totally insensitive towards frontline Corona warriors like doctors who have not been provided isolated safe accommodation at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, especially for resident doctors testing positive for the viral infection.

The AAP leader, Valmiki Naik addressing a press conference said that the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) had to officially write to the government highlighting the plight of the 15 doctors, who have tested positive, as well as many more, who are expected to test positive because of the work they do.

“In India, more than 800 doctors have lost their lives to Corona virus, infecting them while treating the COVID-19 patients,” Naik stated, questioning as to why the government, which is headed by a doctor, could not provide essential services to doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

“The Sawant government has been treating the frontline warriors with utmost disrespect and callousness since the pandemic broke out,” he charged, while pointing out that the much promised 20 per cent hike in salaries of Corona warriors has not fructified as yet, and continues to be yet another lie by the

Chief Minister.

“In fact, the government even withdraw the isolated accommodation provided to doctors treating the COVID-19 patients at the ESI hospital and South Goa District Hospital in November, last year and the same was restored only after the doctors pulled themselves out from the duty in protest,” Naik informed, adding that the Chief Minister appears to be following his central leaders, who withdrew the insurance scheme that was announced for Corona warriors, last year and merely honoured the Corona warriors by showering petals on them.

He further demanded that a separate nodal officer be allotted to exclusively monitor the arrangements made for the frontline Corona warriors as they are irreplaceable, particularly as Goa battles the second fierce wave of

the pandemic.