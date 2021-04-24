Elections in 5 municipalities record 66.70% voter turnout

Panaji: An overall voter turnout of 66.70 per cent was recorded on Friday in the five municipalities of Quepem, Sanguem, Mormugao, Margao and Mapusa, where the polling went off peacefully.

However, the fear of contracting the dreaded coronavirus at polling booths kept the electorates indoors. Consequently the voter turnout recorded for the elections to five municipalities was somewhat low.

The fate of 402 candidates has been sealed following the polling. Votes will be counted on April 26.

The polling percentage recorded on Friday is low as compared to voter turnout of 83.19 per cent that was recorded on March, 20, 2021 when six municipalities and the Corporation of City of Panaji went to polls.

As per the data provided by the state election commission, among the five urban local bodies where the polling was held on Friday, the Margao civic body recorded the lowest polling percentage of 64.25.

The Sanguem municipality recorded the highest percentage of 81.49. Quepem municipal council registered 78.01 per cent voter turnout, while in the Mapusa municipal council it was 68.57 per cent.

Mormugao saw a voter turnout of 65.04 per cent.

Some 1,23,546 voters came out to vote in the wards of the five municipalities, which include 177 COVID positive people. The virus-infected people cast their votes adhering to the protocols laid down by the poll body.

By-polls were held to two wards of two village panchayats. Some 539 voters exercised their franchise for the by-election to ward II of the village panchayat of Karapur-Sarvan in Bicholim taluka.

The by-poll to ward IV of the village panchayat of Velim in Salcete taluka attracted 244 votes. No COVID positive persons came out to vote in the by-elections to the two wards.