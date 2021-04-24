BJP to assess performance of Goa’s ministers

Performance reports on ministers, MLAs will be prepared before 2022 assembly elections

Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s central committee, the state unit and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will prepare performance reports on all the 11 cabinet ministers before the state assembly elections are held in 2022.

Sawant told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the central BJP leadership has asked the state unit and him to prepare performance reports on all the cabinet ministers.

Stating that the central committee of the BJP has been observing the performance of the ministers, Sawant said, “The central committee as well as the state party unit will prepare their independent reports on the performance of the cabinet ministers. And of course, as the Chief Minister, I will also prepare performance reports of all my ministers and submit them to the party.”

He clarified that he is satisfied with the performance of his cabinet colleagues.

“However, it is my personal view that all the ministers can still improve their performance with a people-centric approach in resolving the issues concerning their departments,” he maintained.

Sources informed that the BJP will also prepare a performance report on all its sitting MLAs, and findings will be factored in while finalising nominations for the assembly elections.

Sawant ruled out the possibility of reshuffle in the state cabinet.

“As there are hardly nine to 10 months left, I don’t think there is a need to reshuffle the cabinet,” he reckoned.

When asked whether he expects early assembly elections, the Chief Minister said the assembly polls in other states have been held as per norms and schedule.

“As the Chief Minister, I would be happy if we get more time to run the government. But it cannot happen. I am sure that elections to the Goa legislative assembly will be held as per schedule in 2022,” he added.