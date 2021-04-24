State lowers rates for COVID treatment in private hospitals

Panaji: The state government has reduced the capped rates for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

An order issued by additional secretary (health) Vikas S N Gaunekar on Friday has stated that the government brought down the capped rates prescribed for COVID patients in the private hospitals with ICU facilities in the wake of the sudden surge of coronavirus infections in Goa.

The price cut has been aimed at making private medical services more affordable to the common man during the COVID crisis.

As per the order, new rate for a general ward with COVID charge will be Rs 8,000 per day, which was earlier Rs 10,000 per day.

For twin-sharing room, the rate has been reduced from Rs 13,000 per day to Rs 10,400 per day.

The rate for a private room (single) has been reduced from Rs 16,000 to Rs 12,000 per day; the ICU with ventilator occupancy will cost Rs 19,200 per day, which was earlier Rs 24,000 per day. The order has stated that the above package “includes admission charges, intensivist, primary and specialist consultant charges, bed charges, nursing, resident doctor, diet, PPE kits for staff, X-ray, ECG, USG, 2D Echo, cardiac monitor, infusion pump, catheterisation, CBC, FBSL, PPBSL, HBA1c, creatinine, liver function test, blood group, routine medicine including multivitamin, Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D, paracetamol, antacid, anti-allergic, HCQ, azithromycin, doxycycline, levofloxacin and dexamethasone, ivermectin, dietary charges.”

It has also said the above package does not include diagnostic interventions, special drugs, use of special equipment, other special procedures/surgery etc, and “extra oxygen flow other than ICU”.

The order shall take effect immediately and shall be applicable to all patients including patients already admitted and shall remain in force till April 30, 2021.