25 COVID patients die as oxygen dwindles in Delhi

New Delhi: Twenty-five COVID patients in Delhi’s elite Sir Ganga Ram Hospital died in 24 hours and the lives of many more hung in precarious balance on Friday, the scramble for life-saving oxygen getting more frantic in hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs as the day progressed.

Sources said “low pressure oxygen” could be the likely cause of the deaths in Ganga Ram, one of the city’s biggest and most high-profile hospitals, where healthcare staff was reduced to manually ventilating patients in its ICU and emergency department. The hospital announced the deaths shortly after 8 am.

After the unprecedented crisis of the morning, an oxygen tanker did reach Ganga Ram in central Delhi at 9.20 am but it was enough only for about five hours depending on consumption, an official at Ganga Ram said.

Till evening, there was no further replenishment and a hospital spokesperson said they were awaiting supplies.

“It is wrong to say the deaths occurred due to oxygen shortage. We provided oxygen to patients manually when the pressure dipped in the ICU,” SGRH chairman Dr D S Rana said.

As hospitals big and small counted in hours and sometimes minutes how much oxygen supply they had left, changing the timeframe depending on the erratic supply and giving updates on social media platforms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an impassioned appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“People are in major pain due to oxygen shortage. We fear a big tragedy may happen due to oxygen shortage and we will never be able to forgive ourselves. I request you with folded hands to direct all CMs to ensure the smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi,” he said at a COVID meet chaired by Modi.

The Centre should take over all oxygen plants through the Army and every truck should be accompanied by an Army escort vehicle, he suggested.

“The oxygen supply scheduled to come to Delhi from Odisha and West Bengal should either be airlifted or brought through the Oxygen Express started by the Centre,” Kejriwal added.

While government leaders strategised on how to overcome the crisis, Ganga Ram chairman Rana verbalised the demand of all city hospitals, struggling to replenish their oxygen stocks for the last four days in the face of the explosion in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“All we need is uninterrupted and timely supply of oxygen,” he said.

More than 500 coronavirus patients, including around 150 on high flow oxygen support, are admitted in his hospital.

“Ventilators and BiPAP machines are not working effectively. Lives of another 60 ‘sickest’ patients at risk. Major crisis likely,” a senior official at the hospital said.

The oxygen emergency was mirrored at the Max Hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Though no deaths were reported, Max Healthcare sent out an SOS on Twitter at 7.43 am, saying that Max Smart and Max Hospital Saket had less than an hour of oxygen left for the about 700 patients admitted.

“Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am… over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance,” it said, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Health Minister and Kejriwal among others.

About two hours later, at 9.35 am, it put out an update that it had received emergency supplies that would last another two hours and was waiting for more.