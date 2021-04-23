Crawfort Market Goa project to be launched at Porvorim in May

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Crawfort Market Goa project planned at Porvorim as the largest wholesale market for Goa across various product categories, will be launched in

May 2021.

The Crawfort Market Goa plans to cater to the entire Goan population, who are currently travelling to places like Mumbai, Pune, Belgaum, Hubli and Kolhapur

to buy from traders, importers, and whole sellers for their

retail outlets.

“We are happy to announce that this bulk rate and affordable pricing market is traveling to Goa,” informed the directors of the promoting agency, Red Square Ventures LLP, Rajesh Anand and Rajiv Chandan.

The particular startup business programme, aimed especially towards young entrepreneurs of Goa, in association with EDC and nationalised banks will be promoting 40 categories

ranging from cosmetics, perfumes, footwear, home décor, watches, stationary, exotic vegetables, confectionary and dry fruits, to ceramics, bakery, fast food, cane baskets, air guns and pistols, toys, school bags, umbrellas, cycles, indoor sports games,

fitness foods and computer accessories, among others.