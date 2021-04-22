Police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

PTI

Washington

A US grand jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced over the custodial death of African-American George Floyd last year, a chilling incident that sparked worldwide protests against racism and excessive use of force by police.

The 12 jurors found Chauvin, 45, guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in one of the most closely watched cases in recent memory in the US.

Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck during his arrest on May 25 after a convenience store clerk in Minneapolis alleged that Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit USD 20 bill.

Chauvin pinned down Floyd, 46, with his knee on the pavement of a south Minneapolis intersection for more than nine minutes. “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,” were his last words.

Chauvin pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He faces up to 40 years in prison, according to US media reports.

With only his eyes visible as the rest of his face was hidden behind a surgical mask, Chauvin watched as the verdict was announced. A deputy handcuffed Chauvin and escorted him to a side room. He was later transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility. Judge Peter Cahill said sentencing is expected in eight weeks.

The City of Minneapolis last month settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Floyd’s family for USD 27 million.

The verdict prompted celebratory scenes outside the court and in Floyd’s home town, where several hundred people cheered as it was announced.

The Floyd family’s lawyer, Ben Crump and George Floyd’s family released a statement following the conviction of Chauvin, saying the verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world.

“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world.

“Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state,” the statement said.