TIATR REVIEW JP Pereira

This tiatr from Britona Dramatic Academy, Britona, written by Epifanio Valadares, directed by Shantaram Pawar and coordinated by Augie D’Mello was presented at the Kala Academy Tiatr Competition. It is a tale of the midwives, who helped in the birth of many children, in the good old days. They were successful because of this gift from God to save lives and their honesty coupled with sincerity.

The tiatr opens with two people carrying a lamp, finding their way to the house of the local ‘voijinn mai’, in the middle of the night. As they call out, the old lady sitting on a bench, suddenly wakes up. It was a dream of days in the past. Cut to the present, a Goan doctor in America is being interviewed and she recounts the story of the ‘voijinn mai’ – how lives were saved, how families depended on these ladies during deliveries, and how sincere and honest they were. There is also a parallel story of two musicians and their lives. All these characters recount an interesting story in this impressive tiatr.

A good script and slick direction keeps the play moving smoothly to the final scene. Anthony de Ambajim provides the sets and Mark Fernandes, the area lighting. The cast has Josephine Valadares e D’Souza in the title role, a superb portrayal. Denzil D’Souza and Constancio Teles are the friends and neighbours who were top musicians in their younger days. There is good support from Greta Fernandes, Myfa Fernandes, Jolton DMello, Moses Fernandes, Anthony DSouza, Audrey Valadares, Joselyn Coelho, Anjelita Valadares, Jodlina Souza and Ramson Cardozo. Pedrinha D’Mello and Comedian Preet provide the humour, which had the audience

quite amused.

Nitesh Naik plays the background music. The band is led by Roy and has Semy Braganza, Xavier Paclo, Frannoy, and James. The opening is a fine choral by Shirley- Clancy-Coralee. The three return for other songs. A variety of songs are also rendered by Peter, Felicity, Jodlina, Zedekias, Kelsi, Hermenegildo, Riona, Maclin Francis, Ramson, Jlynna, Zedekias, and Joshua. Kelsy renders a touching solo of a child from a broken home. A top-notch presentation.