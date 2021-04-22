Fashion forward

NT BUZZ

Italian fashion collection, Moda Milano was launched by director, Jai Bhuvan Builders and promoter of Mall De Goa, Bhuvanish Sheth at a fashion show held at The Fern, Kadamba.

Angel Thomas of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame walked the ramp as the celebrity show stopper. The choreography for the show was done by Manisha Madganokar. The show was directed by Thasveer M Salim.

The collection from Milan, Italy features a mix of apparel, from casual tops to evening dresses. With its first offering at Cove located in Mall de Goa, the Italian collection has items similar to those distributed by Italian fashion houses that are found worldwide. Cove also encourages young and aspiring designers as well as established designers across the country to showcase and sell their designer wear from the store.

Moda Milano aims to give clients a taste of Italian fashion in India. The products provide an immediate source of richness, styling and durability. Their main goal is to make available up-market Italian fashion clothing for those who seek them in India. The collection offers designs for the young, modern and urban woman in sizes ranging from S to XL. Moda Milano further endeavours to create a “powerhouse that inspires women the world over to free their minds and live their fantasies through clothes”.