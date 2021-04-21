Life on standstill

Patients suffering from serious, chronic or terminal illness go through a lot of anxiety and distress.

NT BUZZ looks at how this can be managed

DANUSKA DA GAMA | NT BUZZ

“When I came to know that I had cancer, I was devastated. I couldn’t believe that I could have such a dreadful disease,” reveals actor and college teacher, Prashanti Talpankar.

However, Talpankar was fortunate to have Sharmila Sardessai Correia of Muskan (a support group for cancer survivors) who explained breast cancer and the course of treatment. “It was a challenge but during the entire treatment I had mood swings, I used to feel low, I used to be irritable, I would cry, I would argue,” she tells us, adding that she just could not be as calm and composed as she would have liked to be. “But my friend, Abhijit Nadkarni, a physician, told me that it was okay not to be okay. So, I was fine with feeling low,” she admits.

Indeed, in a lot of cases, more than medicines and prayers, it is the patient’s mind that plays a major factor in coping with illness, recovering and surviving.

And clinical psychologist and assistant professor at St Xavier’s College, Mapusa, Kshipra Vora states that patients who are dealing with a serious or terminal illness grow weak in the mind as “a terminal illness has the end in sight for the patients”. “They know death is much closer, plus the illness has weakened their bodies. So, with a frail body and death closer, the patients are shaken up, their willpower is weak,” she says.

It isn’t easy at all to accept that everything is going to come to a standstill. “Denial, anger, bargaining, guilt, occur in varying order before the acceptance of what is and what will be,” explains Vora, as she adds that the physical pain, agony of the emotional turmoil and worries of what will happen next (to self and the family) torment the patient.

Experts say the risks of depression increase as a disease advances and causes more painful or uncomfortable symptoms. The more a person’s body changes, the less control they feel over their lives. In fact, cancer patients report developing significant distress that can include serious worry, panic attacks, depression, and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Also, as per studies, people who have diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis are six times more likely to develop depression than people without these illnesses. Transplant patients, as well as chronic pain and respiratory disease patients and others with disorders that need lifelong coping have increased levels of depression and anxiety. The difficulty of coping with serious illness is also complicated by treatments that induce psychological symptoms such as mania, depression, insomnia, and anxiety attacks.

And it’s equally hard on the family too. “Everybody knows that it’s a painful road to recovery and in some cases, death will come sooner or later,” says a mother who is trying to be brave for her nine-year-old son as he goes in and out of the hospital for chemotherapy. He doesn’t know much and the family is being strong for their little man.

In another case, a third-generation entrepreneur has opted to quit his job to help his father and his business, after watching his dad suffer renal failure. “Initially it was difficult for him and us to accept his illness, but now it’s become a routine,” he says.

Also, during the initial days of diagnosis and tests, his father used to be very sick and not be able to walk. His balance wasn’t proper and often anger would

grip him.

Watching his father who used to be so active, become dependent on others, made the son sad. “It hurts seeing him being pricked on both hands, not being able to move for long periods due to dialysis. But we have to be strong for him, and that’s the motivation we give him,” he says, adding that awareness of what’s happening and having a strong mind, and support system are essential while living through an illness like kidney failure.

But while coping is not easy, it can be induced, explains Vora. “The first is accepting that the unfortunate has happened and to willingly comply with treatment protocol with optimistic belief in outcomes. It’s imperative to get the patient engaged in activities that help shift focus from health and negative emotional stress to feeling refreshed, and giving a sense of achievement,” she says.

Adding humor helps deal in distracting one away from the pain. Spending fun times with friends, family and experiencing gratitude goes a long way in strengthening one’s mind, she adds.

In fact, it is during such times that people turn to spirituality which proves helpful. A lot of people during illness also renew their purpose through music, art, painting

and journaling.

Counselling too is very important during this phase. Psychotherapist and founder, Soul Healing, Aditi Tendulkar explains that counseling is done for patients keeping in mind various factors. “The patient is someone who is constantly suffering. Some of them are able to move, while most of them are stuck to their beds while constantly going through multiple heavy emotions, regrets of life, choices that they made, etc,” says Tendulkar.

And as hard as it may be, there should be honest conversations with patients by the family members. “Patient’s consent and choices need to be asked about. A caring, compassionate and empathetic communication needs to help with top priority with the patient. Maximum efforts need to be taken to help the patient vent out his thoughts

and feelings.”