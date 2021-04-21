‘Kundali Bhagya’ is my turning point: Dhoopar

A popular face on Indian television, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently in Goa for a shoot. NT BUZZ catches up with the actor and model

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Best known for his role as Prem Bharadwaj in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and Karan Luthra in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ (his current show), Dheeraj Dhoopar has been part of Indian television for more than a decade now.

Having started off as a model in Bengaluru where he worked with the best of the brands for television commercials, life changed for Dhoopar when he got a call for a television show in Mumbai.

“I always dreamt of being a ramp model but I wasn’t tall enough to become one and thus I shifted my focus to print modelling. During this stint, I got a call for a TV show in Mumbai which I cleared and that is how it all began,” he says.

Having first become a household name with ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, Dhoopar then quit the show and became a part of ‘Kundali Bhagya’. “It had always been a dream to one day do a show by Ekta Kapoor. I remember telling my friends about my wish to play a romantic hero in Ekta Kapoor’s show. I feel I manifested this in my life,” he says.

This role, he believes, has given him a totally new kind of fandom where he became a huge hit among the youth in India and globally. “I think ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is my turning point. It has changed me from a household name to a brand if I may say so. And not just in India but also globally. It has given me a totally new identity.”

What’s more, he believes that the role has now made people know him more as an actor rather than just being known for his looks and his dimples. “But I need to do more. I feel there is a lot that I can offer and am sure people will love it,” he says.

In fact, Dhoopar is currently in Goa to shoot for ‘Kundali Bhagya’. “It is because of the lockdown situation in Mumbai that has made us shift the shoot to Goa and we are lucky to be shooting here. I just realised that shooting in Goa can be a blessing in disguise as it offers a perfect balance between work life and personal life,” he says, adding that he loves Goa for all the wonderful experiences that the place has provided him. “I just love the energy and the beauty of Goa,” he says.

Elaborating further on the pandemic though, he says that it has definitely affected the TV industry to an extent. “I am not in a position to say in what capacity it has been affected though. But the fan base that the TV industry has is incomparable and that is why things have recovered pretty quickly,” he says. However, he believes that more than affecting it, the pandemic has widened possibilities by bringing in OTT as a major player along with TV and Bollywood. “I am not looking at it as a negative thing at all. This change of OTT growing faster than ever is a very pleasant change in all aspects,” he says.

Having also featured in other shows and music videos, the first thing that he looks out for in a project is the content that he is getting into, he says. “I also look into the team of people I am working with but I think the first thing is the content. There are a few necessities that I have kept as my parameters to take my call,” says Dhoopar, who interestingly has also done a course in fashion designing and utilises the skills he learned to style his look. “I am very much involved in all my looks that you see in my shows and events that I attend. In fact, I have even done it for a few friends in the industry,” he says adding that he also has a plan to start his own men’s fashion blog and also his line of men’s fashion.

In the meantime, though, he is looking into a lot of film and OTT projects. “I have been going through some projects that have come my way. There is nothing I want to miss out on and I want no stones unturned.”