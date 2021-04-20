End to Porvorim water crisis by noon today,assures Pauskar

NT NETWORK

Porvorim

Assuring to fully restore tap water supply to affected areas in Porvorim and Saligao by 12 noon on Tuesday, PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar said that till that time water would be supplied by tankers.

Addressing media persons at the PWD office in Porvorim where affected residents waited for the minister for around three hours, Pauskar issued instructions to

the EE Borkar to supply clean water and avoid such water supply issue in the future.

He said that the water shortage issue arose due to the work of shifting of 1,000 mm pipeline which will be completed and water supply will be restored in areas in Saligao and Porvorim by Tuesday.

Pauskar also promised to look into the matter pertaining to the “mafia” of tanker water supply and take it up with Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant.

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte alleged that there is no coordination between the highway and PWD authorities and the work done is of

substandard quality.

He alleged that on the one hand water is being supplied to big hotels in Calangute and

other areas, the common man is deprived

of water.

Khaunte said that only muddy water was supplied to the Porvorim area on Monday adding, “If water is not released by 12 noon tomorrow, he along with affected

residents will stage a dharna in front of the minister’s house. Or we will march to the Secretariat, High Court, water resources department with the buckets and visit education department and other government departments and take bath outside these departments.”

Khaunte said that tanker mafia has been very much active during these days and exorbitant rates of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per tanker are charged and consumers are deprived of their rights adding, “The

PWD and water tanker mafia has

been exposed in my own Assembly questions and they have replied that they have paid money to tanker water suppliers at

certain rates.”

He alleged that tankers are filled at PWD water sources and water send to 5-star hotels depriving the common man of their rights.

Earlier, residents of affected areas gheraoed the PWD office located in Goa Housing Board building in Porvorim carrying buckets filled with

muddy water.