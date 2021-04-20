Kineco Kaman bags Supplier of the Year award from BAE Systems

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Pilerne based Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt Ltd, on Monday disclosed that it bagged the Supplier of the Year award from BAE Systems, one of the biggest players in the global defence manufacturing industry.

Officials at Kineco Kaman said that the company in fact received two awards from BAE Systems; the supplier of the year award for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems (C4ISR) as well as the Gold Supplier award for maintaining a 100 per cent on-time delivery rating and 100 per cent quality performance for the year 2020.

The two awards were received at a virtual ceremony and the selection was from the pool of suppliers that worked with BAE Systems during 2020.

Shekhar Sardessai, chairman and managing director of Kineco Kaman said, “Team Kineco Kaman is excited to receive this extraordinary dual recognition. They are a testament of a successful collaboration between Kineco and Kaman, the joint venture partners and BAE Systems, our most esteemed customer. We deeply appreciate BAE’s rock-solid support and encouragement over the last eight years.”

Mark Withrow, vice president and general manager, Composites, said, “It is an absolute honor to receive both these awards. Our team continues to exceed customer expectations by supplying superior composite aviation products on a global scale at a very competitive price. This award is recognition of the successful partnership Kaman has formed with Kineco, and we look forward to continued support of BAE and other OEM programs.”

BAE Systems partner- 2- win programme is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the programme, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials meet the highest quality standards.

“We are proud of the partnership we have with companies like Kineco Kaman that delivered the highest quality products on-time, despite the challenges presented by a global pandemic,” said Kim Cadorette, vice president, operations, BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.

The Kineco group in Goa employs over 750 people across three manufacturing locations in Pilerne. Helios Strategic Systems Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indo National Ltd, Chennai, is a majority shareholder in Kineco Ltd.A