Students to hold demonstration over demand for postponement of class X, XII exams

Ponda

After holding demonstrations in various parts of the state, demanding postponement of the class X and XII final exams, the students, on Sunday, decided to hold morcha at the headquarters of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim on Monday, and also threatened to protest outside Chief Minister’s residence, if their demand is not fulfilled by Monday.

Various students led by NSUI president Ahraz Mulla held ‘online protest’ in Ponda with more than 500 students joining them on the Google meet platform.

A group of around 20 students had gathered near the Dada Chowk, Ponda holding placards in their hands, and around 500 students joined them through online platform on Sunday.

Students decided to hold morcha at Goa Board office on Monday, demanding postponement of the board exams in view of the rising COVID cases in the state.

The students across the state will join the morcha on Monday, which is planned at 9.30 am and if the Chief Minister fails to take decision to postpone the exams, students will protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Panaji, Mulla said while speaking to this daily.

According to Mulla, the decision to hold morcha has been taken during the online protest cum meeting of the students held on Sunday.

A student said, “We have been demanding only postponement of the exams and not cancellation, as we all understand the importance of board exams. Health is priority, exams can be cancelled or postponed or held online.”

“We are concerned about the health of our families and also the students. Hence, in view of the increasing number of cases, we demand that the exams should be postponed,” said another student.

Meanwhile, NSUI president (North Goa), Naushad Chowdhari said, “Worldwide we are witnessing a surge in COVID cases, and in Goa too the number of COVID positive patients are increasing each day, which is quite alarming, and under such a situation we cannot risk the lives of students by asking them to answer exams and putting them in harm’s way.”

The students community and NSUI have urged all the parents, NGOs, MLAs and activists to participate in the protest in large numbers.

The students have also been informed that proper care should be taken by following all standard operating procedures while protesting.