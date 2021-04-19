The man who ran the biggest ponzi scheme dies

By DM Deshpande

Bernard Madoff recently died in a US prison at the age of 82. He was the brain behind running fraudulent schemes for decades. Probably the 2008 global financial crisis made it impossible for him to continue with his blatant lies.

Early in 2009 he confessed that his investment firm was a fraudulent organization and that no investments as claimed were made on behalf of its vast, varied and illustrious clientele. All that he was doing was to just run a Ponzi scheme, that is, you pay off the old customers with the money mobilized from the newer ones!

And since customers got back both the principal sum as well as the assured return, they were always under the impression that their investments yielded profits. His chief financial officer, however, admitted in the courts in 2009 that all trades and statements were fake.

Madoff was no ordinary fraudster. He was the former chairman of NASDAQ and a respected figure in the financial world. His clients included some of the wealthiest, most influential and reputed charitable and religious institutions. Among them was an university and a nobel laureate, too. Elie’s Wiesel Foundation lost $15.2 billion.

Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, the longest sentence ever pronounced! The sentencing judge pointed out to “extraordinary evil” that devastated the lives of his victims, leading to suicides, bankruptcies, and home losses. The numbers of his victims ran into thousands. Collectively, they lost at least $17.2 billion of their hard earned savings.

Madoff was different from other criminals who have been charged/convicted of running a Ponzi scheme. One, he was disciplined. Refunds were prompt and on time when they were asked for by his customers. All records were maintained; his clients got regular statements. They were fictitious alright but consistently his customers were informed of how their wealth was growing at Madoff’s firm. Alas, when the confession did come, an estimated $65 billion investor’s wealth went

down the drain.

Second, he was a clever man who understood the psychology of investors, even the conservative ones. He did not promise spectacular returns. Instead he promised consistency and delivered it year after year. He knew very well the cliche that if something appears to be too good to be true, then probably it is not true.

Just a 10 per cent return a year did not appear spectacular on the face of it but compounding it over a period of time, it promised fabulous returns in a saturated market like the US. Eyebrows were raised for even moderate returns in some difficult years. Yet, Madoff managed it all with his ‘clean’ ‘larger than life image!’

“He stole from the rich. He stole from the poor and he stole from the in between. He had no values,” lamented one of his investors Tom Fitzmaurice.

Third, Madoff, a gifted salesman that he was, knew that exclusivity would sell. Hence, he strived hard and succeeded in creating an air of exclusivity about him and his firm. He would use all social occasions to charm his prospective customers. When approached by his customers, his common refrain was that he was already full but would still see how best you (and only you) could be accommodated.

Besides Wiesel, Hollywood actors Kevin Bacon and John Malcovich and famous director Steven Spielberg were Madoff’s

prized clients.

Lastly, Madoff was ruthless to the core and targeted friends, relatives, educational institutions and religious organizations. His actions drove his eldest son to suicide. Though both of his sons worked with him, they had no idea of their father’s misdeeds. They disowned him and brought him to books. His brother too pleaded innocence but he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

He was able to enlist, almost single handedly, 37,000 customers from over 120 countries. Mostly the rich and popular, he did not spare even the middle class and the poor. Losses of a 65 year old, Miriam Siegman led her to living on food stamps and scavenging garbage.

The judiciary in the US did act swiftly and imposed a stiff penalty and imprisonment. A $171 billion forfeiture order was issued in June 2009 stripping Madoff of all his personal property, including his real estate and investments. Even his wife’s $80 million was not spared; she was barely left with

$2.5 million.

In Feb. 2020, his lawyers made a plea on compassionate grounds to release him as he was suffering from the last stage of kidney disease. He pleaded that he had already served sentence for 11 years and cooperated with authorities to recoup monies for his victims.

His medical records opined that he had only 18 months to live. But the courts turned down his request. However, regulatory changes in the US since this historic saga have been minimal. It is now clear that Madoff carried on his sordid game uninterrupted for decades. But for a once in a century like financial crisis of 2008, his misdeeds probably would never have come to light.

There will always be gullible investors who will be tempted by scamsters like Madoff. After all, though Charles Ponzi, who died in 1949, was the first to carry out his nefarious activities, he certainly was not the last; nor is there any certainty that there will be no more Madoffs. Their legacy continues; it thrives because the regulatory mechanism has not been tightened up sufficiently.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.