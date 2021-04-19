Revenues of large hospitality companies likely to decline 65% in 2020-21: Icra

Large hospitality companies may show 65 per cent decline in revenues in 2020-21, as the pandemic put a brake on discretionary travel and occupancy, according to a research report by Icra.

The report expects hotels in Goa to fare relatively better than hotels in other markets as domestic tourism in the state picked up during the second half

of the year.

Despite several measures taken by the players to drastically cut costs, the industry is likely to report massive operating and net losses in wiping out the cumulative profits of over the past four years. “Revenue of large hotel companies is expected to decline by about 65 per cent year-on-year in 2020-21, says the

Icra report.

The agency expects sentiments to improve in the seasonal peak of the second half of 2021-22, however, the situation is still evolving, with numerous headwinds as seen with the restart of crowd control and lockdowns with an increase in COVID cases in India

and globally.

While widespread vaccination rollout could ease things to an extent, the situation is evolving and remains monitorable, the report said, adding that pan-India average room rates (ARRs) would still be at a discount to the pre-COVID levels in the current year. It further said the recovery to pre-COVID levels will take about two-three years.

The severe impact of the pandemic has resulted in a sharp increase in downgrades as hotels closures and low occupancies led to deep losses, the report noted. About 70 per cent of the entities are on a negative credit outlook, compared to 92 per cent of the entities with a stable outlook in January 2020.

The report further noted that demand pickup was visible in the recent months from staycations, drive-to-leisure and social MICE and occupancy inched closer to 50 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 providing a dose of optimism to the industry. Nevertheless, discretionary travel remained significantly lower than pre-COVID levels in second half of 2020-21.

Icra estimates the full-year 2020-21 occupancy at 26-28 per cent, compared to 65-67 per cent in the previous year. As per the research agency, Goa was the best performing market in the second half of the previous year and Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad that are largely dependent on business traffic, especially the IT sector and FTAs were the worst-performing markets.

Wedding markets such as Jaipur and Udaipur and driveable leisure destinations such as Coorg and Ooty in the south witnessed traction in demand in second half 2020-21. Discounting in the market was inevitable with such a drastic fall in demand, with ARRs (average room rate) dropping by 35-40 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“‘Debt coverage metrics are expected to sharply deteriorate in 2020-21 owing to massive operating losses and high-interest cost. With many companies availing the moratorium, and others borrowed incrementally for longer-term liquidity, debt levels in the industry are expected to increase sharply in 2020-21 and early 2021-22, before starting to reduce.

“Even in the current year the total debt for our sample of large hotel companies is expected to be at a multi-year high before gradually returning to the pre-COVID levels in 2024,” said Vinutaa S, assistant vice president and sector head, Icra Ratings.

“This is despite moderation in industry capex for the next two years. The return on capital employed (RoCE), which even pre-COVID was sub cost of capital, was earlier expected to improve from the previous year, however, with recovery currently a few years away, RoCE is expected to remain sub cost of capital until FY2025,”

she added.

Diversion of outbound leisure travel to domestic tourism is positive for hotels and properties with affiliated strong brands and in the luxury segment will benefit compared to lesser-known brands. On the other hand, hotels and cities dependent on business travel and FTAs will face

the brunt.

Corporate MICE and group bookings will take the longest time to recover and wedding MICE, which was showing strong signs of recovery, will witness headwinds with the second wave.

In the immediate term, the smaller, independent hotels with limited financial resources could face closure, but on the other hand, rebranding and upscaling in the mid-scale and upscale segments will add to organized supply in the sub-5-star category, says the report. PTI