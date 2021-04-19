COVID-19 second wave cools soft drink sales

With tourist footfalls decreasing due to Covid-19 second wave the soft drinks and bottled mineral water business in the state is taken a hit, reports Bhiva P Parab

Come summer and sales of soft drinks and bottled mineral water booms in Goa in tandem with the rise with the temperature. According to retailers and hotels in the state summer is the period of high sales with chunk of the total sales during the year taking place in the

summer months.

However, due to the increasing Covid-19 cases tourists coming to Goa have reduced. There are also fewer functions and locals have also cut down on picnics and outdoor activities. It has adversely impacted the sales of the soft drinks and bottled mineral water.

It may be noted that as the summer season progresses and weather getting warmer more consumers purchase soft drinks and bottled mineral water giving a boost to the sales over the years. However this year and also last year summer sales are no longer the same as some people are abstaining from drinking soft drinks and prefer to drink hot or normal water.

A shopkeeper said, “Summer has already began and it is peak time now. But due to the rising Covid-19 cases the tourists coming to Goa have reduced which have impacted my business. From March the climate in Goa changes and the temperature increases. In warm weather it is even more important for to ensure that soft drinks, bottled mineral water are kept chilled and readily available as chilled availability is the key driver for sales. Water sale is especially brisk between March and May, however there is less sales this year.”

He added, “For us the summer is synonymous with good demand for soft drinks. During the summer season the soft drinks and bottled mineral water business usually witnesses an increase of around 100 percent. Most commuters buy various kinds of soft drinks to drink on the spot or to take home. However due to the pandemic there are hardly any tourists and functions are also few. It has affected the sales

of soft drinks.”

According to the information available from the sources, current summer is proving to be worse than the summer of 2020. “In March last year at least some sales of soft drinks was there. Presently due to increasing Covid-19 cases, the soft drinks and bottled mineral water sales has gone for a toss. The state recorded temperature of few degrees Celsius above normal in the last few days. Since the beginning of March residents have been feeling the heat. In normal times they would have reached out for a bottle of chilled soft drink but now they are shunning cold items. Warm water is said to be the antidote for COVID-19 and residents are opting for warm water got from home. In the beginning of March this year we though our business would bounce back to pre-COVID level but hopes are dashed as sales have decreased sharply,” said a vendor.

He added that, all traders look to capitalise on summer sales but now they are disappointed.

According to the information available from the sources, the cold drink cost differs between markets according to the brand. Demand in the food industry does not work on market per se. It may be applicable for clothing and housing industries but people always have money for food especially soft drinks and bottled mineral water to

quench their thirst.

Along with carbonated drinks like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, juices and energy drinks like Real, Frooti, Rio and Red Bull are also in demand during summer. The imported soft drinks sold in the market come from various countries. The energy drinks usually come in 250 ml cans and prices start

from Rs 25.

It may be noted that soft drinks have a strong seasonality curve in the state and warm climate boosts business. Big companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo India have been expanding their base in rural areas along with urban pockets to drive sales and the availability of the soft drinks is seen almost everywhere.

“The numbers of people visiting our stall for soft drinks and bottled mineral water have decreased as less tourists are coming these days. The business is down,” said a vendor.

A check on the products available reveals that sales are of carbonated drinks like Coke and Pepsi as well as juices and powdered drinks like Tang. In summer the different types of chilled beverages and instant ready-to-drink items are available in tetra packs, pet bottles, small bottles and cans. We have had steady business all over the year. During the summer time the business increases and it is a floating market which ventures out with new taste of soft drinks. We have dearth of space to display various varieties during the summer,” a vendor along the coastal belt said.

According to the information available from the sources, usually the growth is highlighted mainly during the summer only. Residents reduce purchase of clothes if they don’t have money but there is no full stop for drinking soft drinks. Definitely there is good demand in the sales during summer season, however not this summer and last season which witnessed reduction in sales.

Pandemic is changed the structure of the soft drink business, according to local shopkeepers. They said that, Goans are preferring fruit juices to carbonated drinks. Further, customers are preferring family pack to drinking on the spot. Restrictions on crowds and weddings is also

affecting sales.