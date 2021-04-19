Training camp for aspiring cops underway at Mashem

NT NETWORK

Canacona

As a part of its social responsibility, Nirankar Education Society (NES) is conducting a 20-day training programme for youth of Canacona who aspire to make a career with the Goa police department.

Speaking to this daily, NES president Prashant Naik said that as a responsible institution, it wants to raise the skills of Canacona youth relating to physical fitness, general knowledge, problem-solving, inter-personal and communication skills adding, “Besides this, we felt that instilling the virtues of honesty and dedication towards the society and the country was important in all jobs undertaken by a person and so accordingly the 20-day long programme was chalked out to incorporate teamwork leadership, physical fitness and discipline by the institution.”

The 20-day training programme inaugurated on Monday is attended by around 130 job aspirants from Canacona, who will be trained by physical trainers as well as by others trainers at the S S Angle Higher Secondary School, Mashem.

Sources informed that a considerable number of females who have applied for posts in the police department are availing advantage of the training in the taluka.

Speaking after the inaugural ceremony to the trainees, the NES president appealed to the participants to put in their best and secure a place in the merit list in both physical and written test than trying for jobs through dubious methods.

Principal of S S Angle Higher Secondary School Hemant Kamat appealed to the trainees to take the training seriously citing examples of previous students who after such training had secured merit during the selection process in the police department.

Coordinator of the programme and PE instructor of the higher secondary school Shatendra Naik said that training will include running, high jump, long jump, sports activities, mathematics, general knowledge and interpersonal skills which will help the attendees to answer their written and physical test.

Senior teacher of NES Maya Gaonkar, Sharendra Naik, Sanjay Naik and its other members were present during the inaugural programme.