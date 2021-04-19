SMC issue: BJP workers refute allegations against Sawant

NT NETWORK

Sankhali

BJP councillors, sarpanchas and panch members from different village panchayats of the Sakhali constituency, locals from Virdi and ‘karyakartas’ of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Sunday, strongly refuted the allegations made by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, former chairperson of Sakhali Municipal Council Dharmesh Saglani and others against the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant about ‘the interference’ of the latter in the Sankhali Municipal Council (SMC) issue.

Addressing a press conference, former SMC chairperson Yeshwant Madkar, while refuting the allegation about not giving the chairperson›s cabin key to Saglani group told that the key is at the municipal office itself, and added that they have not taken it into their custody at all,

Madkar further said that after such a long period of time in the SMC politics, Saglani should know that the key is kept at the office itself.

A karyakarta Milind Naik said that the Congress leaders are bent upon simply defaming Chief Minister Pramod Sawant without his any interference in the politics of the SMC as Sawant›s popularity is

increasing.

Shrirang Sawal, Damodar Naik, Vitthal Kamat, Arjun Kamat and others said that a councillor Rajesh Sawal, who is now with Saglani faction, got elected only due to the support of Sawant, but later turned against him due to a selfish motive.

Sawal and others also challenged Rajesh Sawal to once again get elected from Virdi on his own.

They also said that complaints have been lodged against Sawal over illegal construction and other issues.

“He has nothing to do with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, so we will not tolerate any false allegations against the Chief Minister,” they added.

«Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is a leader, who has come up from poverty, and the success achieved by him is only through his hard work and has never done politics of revenge. His focus is to provide all the help to the people,» said Madkar.

Madkar and Gawas also criticised Dharmesh Saglani and Praveen Blaggon for simply defaming the Chief Minister.

Sarpanchas Gurprasad Naik, Saliya Gavas, Mahendra Ekawade, Chandrakant Ghadi, Namrata Gawas, Mahesh Gawande and Prashila Gawande said that “it is not possible to get votes by slandering the Chief Minister. All the people are with the popular Chief Minister Sawant.”