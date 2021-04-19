Kamat asks govt to release daily reports on stocks of oxygen, medicines, vaccines

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, on Sunday, asked the government to release daily reports on stocks of oxygen, COVID medicines and vaccines, and to postpone the SSC and HSSC final exams.

In a press statement issued here, Kamat said that “it is important to keep the people of the state informed on these details as the number of cases is on the rise.”

“With rising COVID cases in Goa, it is important that the government must keep the people updated on its preparedness. I urge the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to release daily stock reports of availability of medical oxygen, medicines like Remdesivir and COVID vaccines to avoid fear and panic in the minds of people. I also demand that the government must listen to the voice of students and postpone the SSC and HSSC examinations,” he said.

In view of the reports of shortage of oxygen, Kamat also asked the government to have an adequate supply of the essentials.

“There are reports of shortage of oxygen as well as medicines to treat COVID patients in Goa. It is the responsibility of the government that adequate stocks are maintained to take care of any emergency. The government needs to show complete transparency about its plan of action to handle the current COVID situation,” he said.

The Margao MLA also called for the vaccination drives to be carried after taking all the respective MLAs and other elected representatives into confidence even as he stated that the government should not politicise the vaccination.

Speaking on the examinations, Kamat said, “The confusion created by the government with its decision to hold offline exams of SSC and HSSC is a result of the failure of the Goa government to prepare an academic action plan even after one year of the pandemic. I had time and again urged the government to make use of Intranet Optic Fibre Cable Network to streamline online education. Unfortunately, the government did not pay attention to our suggestion which has now compelled them to ask students to appear physically for the examinations risking their health.”