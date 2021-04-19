Clafacio inspects Cuncolim industrial unit

NT NETWORK

Following the recent incident of the blast of oxygen cylinder at a unit in the Cuncolim industrial estate that led to the death of one worker, the local MLA Clafacio Dias conducted inspection of the unit, calling on the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to have a full-time ambulance service of its own at the industrial

Recently, blast of an oxygen cylinder at the factory had caused death of a 26-year-old Sudir Kumar from Bihar, while injuring another.

Witnesses had said that the victim was not given immediate medical aid and that worsened his condition.

Dias along with other officials from the Cuncolim IDC inspected the unit.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, the MLA said that “it is most important that the IDC has an ambulance of its own.”

“We are extremely saddened by this incident, and it was important for us to inspect, and see why this incident happened. It is sad that the ambulance which we have placed at the Balli PHC was not available, and didn’t arrive in time. I will inquire as to why this happened. There is bound to be incidents of accidents in an industrial estate but it is also important that the IDC has an ambulance of its own. The owner of any industrial unit too should have several safety measures in place at the premises,” said Dias.

The MLA also said that he would personally speak with the Chief Minister about the incident, and ask for an ambulance to be placed at the Cuncolim IDC.

Meanwhile, officials of Inspectorate of Factories and Boilers, Panaji, conducted inspection of the factory at

The Cuncolim police confirmed that a team of officials from the Inspectorate of Factories and Boilers, Panaji conducted the inspection of the factory, and the report is awaited.

Police sources said that inquiry into oxygen cylinder blast case has begun and Cuncolim police, so far, have recorded statements of five workers working at the factory.

The police said that so far no cognizable case has been registered but inquiry is in progress.