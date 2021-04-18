The Jewish Connection

Tensing Rodrigues

The Jezu Nozren chapel seems to have been constructed in two phases; there is an old portion in the rear and a new portion in the front; and the two seem to be architecturally distinct. The front portion looks like any other chapel in Goa; but the rear portion has an unusual design. It is a circular structure with a dome; with a circular platform on the floor behind the altar and other features, it resembles the layout of a Jewish synagogue.

According to Fr Cosme Jose Costa sfx, “Around the circular pattern, there are several holes in the wall, which could have been receptacles for storing the scrolls of the Torah; and the opening in the pulpit could be a gap to fix the table for reading the Torah.”

According to Cyril Fernandes, who has studied the chapel, the design of the chapel matches that of the synagogue at Mattanchery, Kochi. But much research is called for before we can piece together a tenable history of the Jezu Nozren chapel. As we have said before, the chapel is within a distance of less than 2.5 km from the Kadamb port at Gopakapattan; some historians like Ivar Fjeld feel that the possibility of a Jewish trading settlement on the Siddon promontory is fairly strong. Some claim that the Jews named their new settlement after their home place Sidon, the ancient Phoenician port city in Lebanon. It had a flourishing trade with the ports on the west coast of India, and probably was prosperous enough to lead to moral degradation as mentioned in the Bible. [Matthew 11:21]

We have no way to date the Jewish settlement; it could have been before the Kadamb shifted their capital to Gopakapattan, or before that; Kadamb king Jayakesi I is said to have moved the capital to Gopakapattan around 1050. [Costa, 2002: The Heritage of Govapuri, 18] But probably trading settlements existed on the banks of Mandovi and Zuari even before that. Inscriptions speak of a pilgrimage made by the Kadamb king Guhalladev II (circa 1038) to the temple of Sri Somesvar, in Saurastr. Sailing from Camdrapur (Chandor), he broke the mast of his ship as he crossed the Mandovi bay, and sought help at a shipyard located at Ribandar; the shipyard was owned by a rich Arab merchant named Madumod or Muhamad. [Moraes, 1931: The Kadamba Kula, 171] The Panjim Copper-plates of JayakesiI refer to him as a ‘nauvittakodhi’; a nauvittak means a ship owner. [Chakravarti, 2000: Nakudas and Nauvittakas: Ship Owning Merchants On The West Coast, in Journal Of The Economic And Social History Of The Orient, vol 43, no 1, 37] This is a strong evidence of existence of trading settlements in this area.

Ribandar riverfront is the end of the waterway we have discussed earlier which flowed from the foot of the Bambolim hills at Kujira, across Murda, Morombim-o-Grande and Morombim-o-Pequeno. [Kujira: From a Trading Port to a Rice Granary, 11 Oct 20; The Dominican Priory at Santa Barbara, 18 Oct 20] We had mentioned about settlements of Gujarati and Arab traders that possibly existed along this waterway. Over time, as the size of the boats grew, these trading ports seem to have shifted closer to the mouth of the Mandovi river.

Tripati et al give an insight into the reason why most of the ports earlier were located upstream, rather than at the mouths of the navigable rivers; this was because the boats at that time were smaller in size, and could not withstand strong tidal pressures and storms; this also facilitated easy handling of cargo and transportation of goods to the hinterland.

[Tripati et al, 2014: Why Were Historical Period Ports Of Goa Located Away From The Coast? The Decline Of Gopakapatana, in Indian Journal of Geo-Marine Sciences, Vol 43 (7), 1357] As the boats became bigger, it was natural that ports closer to the mouths of the rivers became more sought after.

A similar reason might have underlain the shift of Kadamb capital from Camdrapur to Gopakapattan. The Kadamb king Sastha-dev II had built a large and powerful fleet of naval ships as part of his ambitious plans to expand the sphere of control of the Kadamb; he was the father of Jayakeshi I who added to it further and moved the capital to Gopakapattan.

It was therefore natural that the Kadamb should shift their base to a larger port. Though it was at the mouth of the Zuari river, and offered direct access to the sea, the Jesus of Nazareth promontory offered it a sheltered bay. And it was not a new port. It was from where the Southern Silahar operated. Back in 2015 the Marine Archaeology scientists at NIO unearthed a 1.2 km long wall parallel to the Zuari River, which was expected to be a part of an old port. The scientists believed that its structure could be similar to 4,500 years old Lothal dockyard in Gujarat, discovered by Archaeological Survey of India in 1954.

Therefore, it is possible that the Jewish settlement at Siddon predates the Kadamb capital at Gopakapattan. According to Degamve inscription, Gopakapattan had trade relations with no less than fourteen countries. Jayakeshi I appointed Sadano, a grandson of the merchant Madumod (who had helped Guhalladeva II), governor of Komkan. Probably, going by their naval ambition, Sastha-dev II and Jayakeshi I always had an eye on Gopakapattan. [Moraes, 1931: 185]

Unfortunately, we have chosen to relegate Gopakapattan to the dustbin of history as an 11th century Kadamb port; only a serious archaeological investigation can restore it to its lost glory. It could very well be one of the ports that the kathiyavadi chaddi set up when they arrived on the southern Komkan coast in search of suitable sites for ports to replace the submerged Kathiyavad port complex. [The Lost Ports of Goa, 20 May 18] Gopakapattan lay right across Zuari from the prime villages – Kutthale (Cortalim), Samkhavale (Sancoale), Kelasi (Quelossim), etc – in which the kathiyavadi chaddi had settled. At this point you may ask: why did they not build a port on the southern bank of Zuari where they had settled? If the topography of the Zuari bay was then as it is now, the reason is

immediately obvious; large tidal flats or marshy swamps lay between the above villages and the river course. As against this, Gopakapattan shore was rocky and there were less

of tidal flats.