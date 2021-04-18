Nandkumar M Kamat

On April 22 more than 190 countries in the world will celebrate the second Earth Day under the pandemic.

Earth Day was a reactionary and peaceful, democratic revolutionary movement of the American civil society launched on April 22, 1970. It was founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson, a junior senator from Wisconsin. Till 1989 only the USA celebrated Earth Day. But from April 22, 1990 it became a global event. The real credit for the birth of Earth Day goes to scientist Rachel Carson. She wrote the hard-hitting book ‘Silent Spring’ in 1962. The book became a hit with the public and created awareness and concern for living species, the impact the man-made chemicals cause in the ecosystem, and how the chemicals impact the public health.

More than 20 million Americans had participated in the first Earth Day. The positive fallout of the Earth Day movement and massive nationwide mobilisation of common citizens, especially the students and youth, forced the American government to establish the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Many laws to protect the ecology, environment and public health followed. These included the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. As Earth Day became a global event in 2000 more than 5000 environmental groups in 184 countries came together for Earth Day 2000. Earth Day events now involve more than one billion people worldwide.

This year it will be the second Earth Day under the shadow of the pandemic. According to the information released from the USA (for more details visit https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/), Earth Day 2021 would begin with a global youth

climate summit led by Earth Uprising and hundreds of youth climate activists. On April 20, the Hip Hop Caucus and its partners will present the ‘We Shall Breathe’ virtual summit to examine climate and environmental justice and the pandemic. Education International will lead the ‘Teach for the Planet: Global Education Virtual Summit’ which will feature prominent activists from every continent, focused on the crucial role that educators play in combating climate change and why we need transformative climate

education now.

The American government under the climate change sensitive new democratic President has officially organised a global climate summit. This year there will be more focus on climate and environmental literacy, climate restoration technologies, reforestation efforts, regenerative agriculture, equity and environmental justice, citizen science, clean-ups, and more.

The details of programmes in India on Earth Day are available here- https://www.earthday.org/india/. Teachers and students in Goa can download six free ebooks on various environmental issues from this website. These cover topics like green cities, species protection, water conservation etc. The pandemic has taught many lessons to the citizens in every country. The major message is that we can’t take natural ecosystems for granted. It is indeed the irony of human interference in natural ecosystems that has led to the present pandemic. It has been known that all the viruses harming humans and animals are quarantined for millions of years in wild species. Only when humans begin to interfere with these natural quarantines, we see the species cross over by the wild viruses which find new hosts in the humans. So, humans automatically become responsible for

their misery.

So, the second Earth Day under the pandemic should teach us something about the importance of the natural ecosystems, the wild habitats and the dangers of changing the

landscapes in the name of development. On April 22, people should see the tragedy of Goa’s coastal zone, the eroded and contaminated beaches, the destruction of once pristine sand dunes, the fragmentation of estuarine mangroves and the collapse of the Khazan agroecosystems.

The freshwater resources of Goa are limited. A network of small streams feed the tributaries of Goa’s 11 rivers. But all these streams have dried up. The rivers are heavily polluted. So, Earth Day gives local people an opportunity to think about the present status of ecology and environment in their own villages and towns.

It is impossible to photo statistically follow what the Americans do in their country, in Goa on Earth Day. But considering the exceedingly small size of the state the environmental planning basically becomes limited to just 2000 square kilometres. Land use change for constructions, filling up of low-lying lands where rainwater used

to get stored, terracing of the green hills for constructions, release of untreated effluents and sewage in the natural water bodies, disposal of non-biodegradable solid waste in open spaces and anywhere in villages in towns, burning of garden and crop wastes are some of the real issues which people see around them but fail to

take actions.

Earth Day can inspire local people to reduce the wastage of water at the family level, plan rainwater harvesting projects in each panchayat and municipal ward, tap the rooftop solar energy, practice organic farming and kitchen gardening, produce biofertilizers, convert agro waste into edible nutritious mushrooms, ferment local fruits to produce quality homemade wines, conserve germplasm of local cereals, lentils, millets, fruits, vegetables, grow medicinal plants and herbs, cultivate thick bamboo groves as bioshields against the storms and follow a simple lifestyle leading to reduction of the solid

waste and sewage entering the natural ecosystems.

In fact, for hundreds of years Goans were following a tradition of environmental ethics and sustainable livelihoods much better than what the Earth Day advocates. The pandemic has also given opportunity to all the citizens to be more serious about their local ecosystems and

environment.