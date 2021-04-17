Serving looks

NT BUZZ

COMO, the designers’ collective launched its new flagship store in Porvorim. The launch was inaugurated by minister of waste management, science and technology, port and rural development of Goa, Micheal Lobo. The launch featured live and experiential entertainment through the evening and a curated menu by chef Sunita Rodrigues.

“We have an unrivalled variety of clothing that spans casual and resort wear to formal wear, with a lot of menswear and a wider range of sizes added to our collection. There’s something for every mood, occasion and pocket,” said CEO of COMO, Pallav Ojha.

The store is spread out across 2000 square feet of indoor space and 1500 square feet of garden area, and showcases the latest in clothing, accessories, jewellery, footwear, handbags and other fashion essentials handpicked from noted designers.

“Our vision is to get the perfect mix of price, quality and design, with a unique shopping experience, all under one roof for men and women. We foresee Porvorim as Goa’s next retail destination, and our new location offers a central meeting point catering to all customers,” said COMO’s chief curator and co-founder, Neha Asthana.

Currently on the racks are pieces from Deme by Gabriella, Philu Martins, Stephin Lalan, Mehendi Sharma, Mahek Punjabi, Meraki, Payal Singhal, Ninoshka, Deepika Arora, Terra Tribe, Studio Moda, Jebsispar, Priyanka Khanna, Danba, Zeal Doshi, Abkasa, Jeet, Mohid Merchant, Ken Ferns, Arjun Khanna, Soul, Ara by Aradhna, Esme, Kaabish, Aquapoise, Puro Cosa, Dragon Flies, Kavith, House of Doro, Eclectic Designs, Duet Luxury, Ritika Goel, Noupelle, Kaeros, Dream Shoes Club and Keisha.