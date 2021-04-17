Taxi operators didn’t pay heed to my advice on digital meters: Ajgaonkar

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Minister for Tourism Manohar Ajgaonkar, on Friday, said that GoaMiles, the app-based taxi service operating in Goa, would not have come into existence had the taxi operators in the past, agreed to fit digital meters to their taxis.

“Earlier, when they had approached me, I told them that once they install meter to their taxis, the GoaMiles would automatically stop the operations, however, they did not listen to me,” he added,

The Minister for Tourism said that if the taxi operators had fitted meters to their vehicles then there would be no question of getting GoaMiles in the state.

“I had urged them to install digital meters to their taxis and then come to the government for related talks,” he added.

Speaking further, Ajgaonkar reiterated that had the taxi operators opted for fitment of meters to their vehicles, GoaMiles would have not entered Goa.

“The ball is now in the court of the Minister for Transport, Mauvin Godinho for resolution of this issue,” he mentioned.

Ajgaonkar also informed that following complaints from the tourists visiting Goa as regards overcharging by some taxi operators, the government had decided to allow app-based taxi service so that appropriate tariff is charged and tourists are not fleeced.