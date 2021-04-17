Restrictions on public functions from today

NT NETWORK

Panaji/Mapusa

Amidst the sudden rise in COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, the state government has decided to impose restrictions on indoor and outdoor public functions and gatherings from April 17 onwards. The government has also decided to provide additional beds to the COVID hospitals.

Briefing media in the evening on Friday after reviewing the pandemic situation in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the District Collectors will issue orders imposing restrictions on weddings, political meetings and other public functions.

“With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government has decided to impose restrictions on weddings, political meetings as well as other indoor and outdoor public functions and gatherings from Saturday,” he said.

Sawant, however, ruled out the possibility of testing people entering into the state from the neighbouring states. He claimed that flight arrivals have come down by 70 per cent and the arrival of domestic tourists by road has also declined by 50 per cent due to the restrictions imposed in other states. “Some states have gone in for a lockdown and imposed night curfew to control the spread of the virus. But we are not thinking of doing so for now,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has increased testing and tracking facilities in the state and also made available kits for those preferring home isolation.

Sawant said the government is augmenting its COVID treatment facilities by adding 60 more beds in the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim to the existing 180-bed facility. He said the South Goa District Hospital in Margao, which has 309 beds, will be provided another 150 beds from Saturday. He also said the 210-bedded ESI Hospital in Margao will be reactivated as COVID care centre from April 17.

The Chief Minister said the COVID care centres at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium at Bambolim and Fatorda stadium have already started functioning. He said that if required, the government will also designate the Sub District Hospital in Ponda as a COVID care centre for patients.

The Chief Minister further said that he has given instructions to the police and Collectors to impose fines on people who do not use face mask or maintain social distancing in public places. He said though the government has taken steps to increase treatment facilities for COVID patients and is conducting vaccination drive in a big way, it is also the responsibility of the people to ensure that they use a face mask, maintain social distance, sanitise their hands and do not go to crowded places.

“The government has not asked people to ban religious events in villages. The organisers should, however, see to it that the events are celebrated with minimum number of people. Similarly, large number of people should not be invited for weddings,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people aged above 45 to get vaccinated at village level camps and go in for testing if they experience any symptoms of COVID.

Earlier on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade hinted that the state government will soon impose restrictions so as to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Mapusa, Tanavade said, “We have already had a discussion with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister. There is a need to have stringent restrictions. The state government will take a decision in a couple of days.”

Ruling out the possibility of 100 per cent lockdown, Tanavade said, “Lockdown is not the solution but there is a need to have a strict control on holding of various functions like weddings.” Replying to a question on the inflow of tourists in the state, Tanavade said, “Checks and measures are required in view of the increase in cases.”

Tanavade also ruled out the possibility of postponing municipal elections. “Elections will happen as per the schedule. They will not be postponed, as elections are happening in others parts of the country too,” he said.

Stating that the only solution to the spread of the infection is that maximum number of people should be vaccinated, he said, “Even we are trying to convince people and get them to the vaccination centres. Other political parties have also appealed to members of the general public to get themselves vaccinated.”

Commenting on the Class 10 and 12 exams, Tanavade said, “The final exams of Class 10 and 12 determine the future of students and it is important to hold these exams. The education department has decided to conduct these exams by following SOPs. Centres have been set up in villages too. Last year, the exams were conducted in a similar manner.”