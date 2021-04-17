Overburdened, health dept seeks more manpower

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Overburdened with work related to the control and management of COVID-19 in the state, officials of the health department on Friday suggested to the state government to rope in manpower from other departments particularly for the non-technical work.

The officials said there is “tremendous pressure” on the healthcare system, as the daily fresh cases continue to rise exponentially in the state.

Currently, the staff of the health department, along with the staff of North and South Goa Collectorates, is engaged in the management of COVID crisis.

“We are working tirelessly, and with a steep rise in the cases, the pressure on every healthcare worker is increasing. The existing manpower is not enough and our department needs support. The government should consider deploying staff from other departments at least for the non-technical work. It will

help us in a big way,” one of the officials said.

Another official said the health department alone is conducting vaccination not only in the state-run hospitals and health centres but also at the village panchayat level as part of the ongoing ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccine festival) programme.

“The healthcare workers are also entrusted with other important responsibilities such as collection of swabs, conducting rapid antigen-based COVID tests and also the documentation work, which is a tedious and time-consuming job,” the official said. He said monitoring of COVID-19 patients under home isolation and tracing contacts of the positive patients are humongous tasks for the healthcare workers.

The officials pointed out that the other activities of the health department were stopped during the last peak of the pandemic and the entire force of healthcare workers was only involved in COVID control and management, whereas during this second wave, all other activities of the department are on. “During the last peak, the numbers of cases were much less than what we are having right now, so you can understand the load on the system,” the official said.