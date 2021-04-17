Govt is ready for talks with taxi operators: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government, on Friday appealed to the agitating taxi operators to withdraw the ongoing strike, and come

for talks.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the media that the government is ready for talks with the taxi operators.

“But they should withdraw the strike, and come for talks with the government,” he said.

Sawant added that the Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho is handling the the taxi operators’ issue.

On the other hand, the Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said that he has invited a delegation of the taxi operators for talks on April 20.

“We are ready to talk with them. But the taxi operators should not put pre-condition for talks,” he said.

On scrapping of GoaMiles, Godinho said that “the app-based aggregator was born in sin, but we should not allow it to

die in sin.”

“Even if the government decides to scrap the GoaMiles, the aggregator will go to the court and take stay on the decision. Then the issue will be more complicated and difficult to resolve it,” he added.

He also said that though the taxi operators are opposing GoaMiles, equally the people are supporting the app-based taxi service.

“The people of Goa want cheap taxi service,”

whe added.

The Minister for Ports Michael Lobo also appealed to the taxi operators to call off the strike, and come for talks with the

government.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister on taxi operators’ issue. He is ready for talks,” he added.