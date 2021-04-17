Goa sees all-time high of 927 new COVID cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Goa crossed the 6,000-mark on Friday, surpassing the peak witnessed during the first wave of the pandemic, with the graph of daily fresh cases also hitting a new high, as 927 cases were detected in the state in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 29.06 per cent.

Goa had registered the previous highest number of active cases on September 19, 2020, when on that particular day it had 5,920 cases, while the previous highest single-day spike was recorded on Thursday when the state saw 757 new COVID cases.

On March 1, 2021, the number of active cases in Goa was just 583 and within 45 days, it has now increased to 6,321.

“We really don’t know the extent of this outbreak. Tomorrow cases might come down to 700 and then again on Monday-Tuesday there is a possibility that they will rise significantly. We are at the maximum of our testing capacity and additional machines are

being procured…when those will be commissioned, our testing capacity will increase and also the detection and we will witness an extremely high number of cases,” a senior health official said, speaking to this daily.

The official said that in an outbreak of the disease, it is impossible for the health authorities to detect all 100 per cent cases. He said there will definitely be more cases and eventually it will be known through symptomatic patients and contact tracing in the days to come.

Till date, a total of 65,499 patients have been infected of which 58,310 have recovered from the disease. On Friday, COVID-19 claimed six more lives, taking the death toll to 868 in Goa.

Margao and Porvorim are the worst-hit areas in the state, as there are 725 active cases that fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Margao, while there are 589 active cases under the jurisdiction of the primary health centre at Porvorim.

According to the directorate of health services, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Vasco – 370, Panaji – 414 and Mapusa 426 cases.

Active cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 165, Bicholim – 143, Pernem – 125, Valpoi – 88, Curchorem – 91 and Canacona – 97.

Active cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 140, Betki – 54, Cansarvanem – 30, Colvale – 91, Corlim – 121, Chimbel – 228, Siolim – 162, Mayem – 35, Balli – 57, Cansaulim – 180, Chinchinim – 125, Cortalim – 345, Curtorim – 97, Loutolim – 106, Marcaim – 50, Quepem – 50, Sanguem – 89, Shiroda – 102, Dharbandora – 73, Ponda – 417 and Navelim – 100.