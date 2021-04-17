Get vaccinated against COVID, Sudin urges people

NT NETWOK

Ponda

Urging the people from his Marcaim constituency to get vaccinated against COVID, the former minister, and MLA Sudin Dhavalikar announced that he would not allow the people who have not undergone vaccination to visit him or his residence.

“I know it is harsh, but to curb the spread of the virus it is necessary, and I urge other elected representatives and government officials to do the same to push the people for vaccination” said Dhavalikar while addressing a gathering at Kavlem on the occasion of ‘Tika Ustav,’ a vaccination drive held at Sarwaswati High School, on Friday.

During this drive, around 250 people from Kavlem were vaccinated.

Speaking further, Dhavalikar said that vaccination drive is a welcome step by the government, and everyone in the age group should take vaccine to shield themselves from the virus before it is too late.

“I have gone through COVID, and have also lost close ones due to this virus. Considering it, I don’t want my people to go through the same. And, considering it, I have decided not to allow people who have not taken the vaccine to come near me or my residence,” he said.

Explaining further, he said that he is doing it for the safety of the people, and announced that Tika Ustav will be held in the entire Marcaim constituency in a short period of time with help of the Directorate of Health Services.

Further criticizing the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers, Dhavalikar said that he is not like Dr Pramod Sawant, who imposed Section 144 and then himself went for the birthday party of a colleague without wearing a mask. “It is a mockery of the Section 144 and COVID scare too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhavalikar urged the government to open up vaccination for all without any age restriction.

“Goa being a small state, vaccination for all is possible,” he said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of Tika Ustav at Kavlem.