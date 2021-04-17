GCCI supports app-based taxi services

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Joining the ranks of industry bodies in the state coming out against the taxi operators’ strike, Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), on Friday, urged the government to take a strong action against anyone who tries to disrupt taxi services.

The local trade representative body said that it supported app-based taxi services in the state as well as Goa Miles.

“Goa is the only state where the taxis are running without fare meters leading to complaints of overcharging and harassment by tourists, and unfortunately successive governments have been succumbing to the pressure tactics of taxi operators,” said Manoj Caculo, president of GCCI.

He said that taxi operators opposing the GoaMiles smacks of arrogance. “They are now increasingly losing the sympathy of Goans,” he added.

According to the GCCI, the government has shown willingness to resolve the taxi issue amicably by offering to pay for the cost of the meters.

“The government has even gone to the extent of supporting the taxi operators’ own app-based service. However, the taxi operators are firm on non-installation of the fare meters. Opposing the GoaMiles taxi service smacks of arrogance,”

it said.

It may be remembered that the GCCI and the TTAG had approached the High Court which had resulted in directions to the state government to ensure that all taxi operators install fare meters within a specific time period.

The GCCI added that Goan business persons often travel across the country and avail of the app-based taxis like Uber and Ola which they find very efficient and cost-effective.

“GoaMiles compares fairly well with the other app-based taxi services in the country and is gaining popularity within the state. It is unfortunate that the taxi operators are using strong arm tactics and taking law in their own hands to harm the GoaMiles drivers. This is totally unacceptable and we urge the government to stand firm and take strong action,” said the press statement signed

by Caculo.