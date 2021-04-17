GCCI supports app-based taxi services

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Joining the ranks of industry bodies in the state coming out against the taxi operators’ strike, Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), on Friday, urged the government to take a strong action against anyone who tries to disrupt taxi services.

The local trade representative body said that it supported app-based taxi services in the state as well as Goa Miles.

“Goa  is  the  only  state where  the  taxis  are  running  without fare meters leading to  complaints of overcharging  and  harassment by tourists, and  unfortunately successive  governments have  been succumbing  to  the  pressure  tactics  of taxi operators,” said Manoj Caculo, president  of GCCI. 

He said that taxi operators opposing the GoaMiles smacks of arrogance. “They are now increasingly losing the sympathy of Goans,” he added. 

According to the GCCI, the government has  shown   willingness to resolve  the taxi   issue  amicably by offering  to  pay  for  the cost  of  the  meters.

“The  government  has  even  gone  to  the  extent  of  supporting  the  taxi operators’  own app-based service. However, the taxi operators are firm on non-installation of the fare meters. Opposing the GoaMiles taxi  service  smacks  of  arrogance,”
it said.  

It may be remembered that the GCCI  and the TTAG  had  approached  the High Court  which  had  resulted in  directions  to  the state government  to  ensure  that  all taxi  operators install fare meters  within a specific time  period. 

The GCCI added that Goan business persons often travel across the country  and  avail  of  the  app-based  taxis  like Uber and Ola which they find very  efficient  and  cost-effective.

“GoaMiles  compares  fairly  well with  the  other app-based taxi services in the country   and  is  gaining  popularity  within the state.  It  is  unfortunate  that  the taxi  operators  are using strong arm tactics  and  taking law  in their own hands  to  harm  the  GoaMiles  drivers. This  is  totally  unacceptable  and  we  urge  the  government  to  stand  firm  and  take  strong action,” said the press statement signed
by Caculo.

