6 more lose battle against virus

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state’s COVID-19 death toll reached 868 on Friday, as six more patients, including one who was under home isolation succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours.

Of these six patients, five died in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) and one patient passed away at the South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) in Margao.

A 51-year-old woman, originally from Belagavi, who was under home isolation died within just two hours after being admitted to the GMC. She had tested positive for the virus some six days back and was

experiencing breathlessness and de-saturation.

An 80-year-old man expired at the SGDH within five hours after being admitted to the hospital. He was reportedly brought in with respiratory distress and succumbed to COVID-19 infection despite resuscitation. His address is yet to be ascertained.

The third fatality is a 44-year-old man from Moira, admitted as a medico-legal case in a surgical unit at GMC and found positive for the virus on admission. The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. The GMC said the postmortem report will reveal the reasons for his death.

Two more who lost the battle against the virus include a 48-year-old woman from Guirim and a 46-year-old man from Thane. Both these patients passed away at GMC and they were reportedly suffering from diabetes mellitus.

The sixth death is of a 60-year-old man, originally hailing from Sindhudurg district in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra. He was reportedly suffering from liver cirrhosis. He died while undergoing treatment at the GMC.