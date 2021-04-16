Telangana’s 7 ULBs to go to polls on April 30

IANS

Hyderabad

Elections to two Municipal Corporations and five municipalities in Telangana will be held on April 30, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday.

SEC issued notification for elections to the seven Urban Legislative Bodies (ULBs) of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation, Atchampet, Siddipet, Nakrekaral, Jadcherla and Kothur

municipalities.

According to State Election Commissioner C. Partha Sarathi, a total of 11,26,221 voters are eligible to cast their votes in 248 wards of these urban local bodies.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation has 66 wards while Khammam Municipal Corporation has 60 wards. Among five municipalities, Siddipet is the largest with 43 wards while Kothur is smallest with only 12

wards.

By election to nine divisions of various local bodies will be held on the same day. They include one division of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Lingojiguda division vacancy arose following death of BJP corporator a few days after his election in December last year. He said a total of 1,532 polling stations will be set up. The polling process will be monitored by videography, webcasting or micro observers.

The SEC will use 2,479 ballot boxes for the polls. About 9,000 polling personnel will be deployed for the elections.

As per the notification, nominations can be field from April 16 to April 18. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on April 19. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 20.

The SEC made it clear that Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the campaigning. Only a group of five persons including candidate excluding security personnel will be allowed for door-to-door campaign.

The convoy of vehicles should be broken after every two vehicles, excluding the security vehicles, if any. The SEC said there should be at least half an hour gap between road shows of two different political parties/candidates in the same route.

Public gatherings/rallies may be conducted subject to adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Polling will be held with Covid guidelines on April 30 between 7 am and 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on May 3.