Goa records 5000 active COVID cases after seven months

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With 473 new COVID-19 cases being detected on Wednesday, the state reached a grim milestone of over 5,000 active cases of the virus yet again after seven months.

Currently the state has 5,112 actives cases, Margao currently has 591 which is the highest number of active cases followed by Porvorim that has 484 cases.

During the previous peak, Goa’s tally of active cases had first crossed the 5,000-mark on September 10, 2020.

The positivity rate of the total 2,236 samples tested in the last 24 hours is 21.15 per cent. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 63,815 of which 57,846 patients have defeated the deadly disease which also include 245 COVID patients who have been declared as recovered on Wednesday.

Till date, 857 patients have died due to COVID-19, including four deaths that were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows:, Vasco – 239 cases, Panaji- 322 and Mapusa – 341 cases.

While, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 115 cases, Bicholim – 110 cases, Pernem – 114 cases, Valpoi – 52 cases, Curchorem – 67 cases and Canacona – 85 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 93 cases, Betki – 46 cases, Candolim – 344 cases, Cansarvanem – 11 cases, Colvale – 71 cases, Corlim – 118 cases, Chimbel – 180 cases, Siolim – 162 cases, Porvorim- 484 cases, Mayem – 33 cases, Balli – 44 cases, Cansaulim – 152 cases, Chinchinim – 99 cases, Cortalim – 265 cases, Curtorim – 87 cases, Loutolim – 71 cases, Marcaim – 42 cases, Quepem – 34 cases, Sanguem – 93 cases, Shiroda- 82 cases, Dharbandora – 60 cases, Ponda – 387 cases and Navelim – 93 cases.