Baisakhi celebrations

The members of the Sikh community and other faiths gathered at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Betim yesterday, to celebrate Baisakhi/ Vaisakhi.

On the occasion, devotees offered their prayers and listened to the kirtan (holy hymns) done by Bhai Shamsher Singh ji (Jalandhar wale) and katha performed by Kathawachak Gyani Harinder Singh ji (Alwar wale). This was followed by the langar.

This festival of Baisakhi not only marks the beginning of the harvest season, but also holds religious significance for Sikhs. It was on the day of Baisakhi, the formation of Khalsa panth (the worldwide community of Khalsa) under Guru Gobind Singh (the tenth and last Sikh Guru) was established in

1699.